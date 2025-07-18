One Piece could be heading towards events larger than just the characters, and the mural hints at it

One Piece has always been much more than a pirate's journey, and it could be steering an event even greater than its own characters. Recent clues, especially the mural and line &quot;They will surely meet again,&quot; suggest that there may be a deeper, world-shifting philosophy connected to ancient seas and lost continents.If Vegapunk's implications and Void Century history are to be taken together, the seas may conceal the once-connected world. If Luffy's journey does become one of symbols of uniting people to create a new world, then he promises not only the shared experience of treasure but possibly different worlds' geography altogether.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.How One Piece is building up a world-changing event, explainedOne Piece could be heading towards events larger than just the characters themselves, and the recently introduced mural in the story suggests this concealed scale. Over the past several decades, One Piece has been interpreted by fans as a grand sea adventure about pirates, liberty, and the chasing of dreams.But when one examines more closely the strands running between ancient history, sea level, and the recurring vow &quot;They will surely meet again,&quot; one realizes that Eiichiro Oda may be creating a world-altering event that goes far beyond individual character development.The Worst Generation pirates in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)In the present era of Luffy, the world comprises untold scattered islands, separated from one another by great oceans. Sailing is a challenging task, and only marines and pirates venture through these treacherous waters. The commoner lives and perishes within their kingdom or island, never knowing what the world outside their shores is like. Fragmented lives are the order of the day now, but from Vegapunk's latest revelations, that wasn't always humanity's reality.Vegapunk, the world's greatest scientist, has revealed that One Piece's oceans were not always this high. About a thousand years ago, during the Void Century—a time lost to history—certain continents thought to have been submerged were really once connected by land bridges.That means it was much easier to travel and share cultures back then. Individuals were literally closer to each other, distances were reduced, and mankind had a degree of interconnection that has since been lost.Noah as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)This news of the land bridge and simplified travels is now dubbed by some enthusiasts as the &quot;Second World.&quot; If we go even earlier, visualizing the &quot;First World,&quot; it is quite possible that sea levels were still lower, and the continents of the world were a part of a single big supercontinent.This is a picture of an ancient era when man was able to walk freely, exchange independently, and construct a far more homogeneous civilization than exists in Luffy's fractured world.The promise of reunion could reshape the One Piece world foreverThroughout the series, there is a sorrowful line that resonates throughout the world's lost history: &quot;They could never meet again.&quot; This line seems to represent the slow rising of the seas that engulfed ancient nations and physically separated mankind.It is a poetic reminder that the moment the seas flooded up, families, cultures, and kingdoms were cut off from one another forever. Isolation became the norm, and the era of the pirates was created out of this world without connection.Yet now the story appears to turn this kind of sentiment on its head. During Luffy's era—the infamous &quot;Third World&quot;—the words &quot;They will surely meet again&quot; have come into existence.The wall around the Wano Country (Image via Toei Animation)This vow, as it appears on the wall and is spoken by characters who see the real dream of liberty, suggests the world is about to reunite what was torn apart. This is not merely a metaphorical notion that people would reunite, but a real one, where lost continents might return or seas themselves dip to join up old lands.Imagine what this would mean for the world of One Piece; the enormous sea that has given rise to pirates, naval empires, and constant war could shrink. Remote islands could unite larger continents, cultures long apart could relearn each other, and the essence of liberty would change. Instead of liberty over dangerous seas, humanity could be given the freedom to live and travel together on a reunited land.Luffy’s true dream could be ending the pirate era by reuniting the worldLuffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)This potential has deepening implications for the conclusion of the series. Luffy's dream has been referred to as ultimate freedom. It's assumed by many that this would be about becoming Pirate King and sailing the seas with no bounds.What if Luffy's biggest journey, however, is not in expanding the era of pirates but concluding it entirely? If the seas no longer dominate the world, the age of piracy naturally concludes—not through force but by removing the oceans themselves as barriers.To that extent, the imagery of the mural and the promise may be the greatest hidden treasure of all. The One Piece may not be merely a physical gold horde but the knowledge or means to restore this ancient bond. One Piece might have a climactic final act that rewrites its world forever. It would be the tale of a pirate whose greatest liberty was to bring people together, not through conquest or treasure but by restoring lost lands to one another.The suggestion in the mural and the repeated line about reunion is that Oda's story is building toward something greater than any of the pirate kings' reigns—a happening that might revolutionize the entire world and end an age that has shaped the seas for more than eight hundred years.