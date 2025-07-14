One Piece episode 1137: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1137 promises to be an emotionally intense installment of Bonney's heartbreaking revelation as the Egghead Arc continues toward its culmination.

Ad

The upcoming episode, titled I'm Sorry, Dad — Bonney’s Tears and Kuma’s Fist, will delve into the final terrible moments of Kuma’s transition after the intense discoveries in episode 1136. After episode 1136, the anime will take a break. One Piece episode 1137 will air on July 27, 2025, allowing viewers time to prepare for the emotional trip that lies ahead.

One Piece episode 1137 release date and time

Saint Saturn and Bonney as seen in One Piece episode 1137 preview (Image via Toei Animation)

Following a one-week break after episode 1136, Japanese networks will broadcast One Piece episode 1137 on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST. Fans from varied nations might notice that the episode will be released at different times due to regional time zones. For the international viewers, One Piece episode 1137 will stream in the following time zones:

Ad

Trending

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15 am, Sunday, July 27, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15 am, Sunday, July 27, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15 pm, Sunday, July 27, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15 pm, Sunday, July 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45 pm, Sunday, July 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15 pm, Sunday, July 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15 pm, Sunday, July 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:45 pm, Sunday, July 27, 2025

Ad

Ad

Also read: One Piece episode 1135: Kuma writes desperate letters as Bonney escapes Government captivity

Where to watch One Piece episode 1137

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the Japanese premiere of the episode, fans worldwide can watch it through Crunchyroll or Netflix. The newest episode can be watched either through Netflix, which streams the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan, or on Crunchyroll.

However, whether Netflix will continue streaming the series' latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead Arc is unclear at the time of this article's writing.

Also read: 10 most important One Piece SBS 112 information Oda has revealed

Ad

One Piece episode 1136 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Bonney begins her career as a pirate with the intention of finding her father, Kuma hears of Luffy's exploits and realizes he is Dragon's son. When Kuma encounters the Straw Hat Pirates at both Thriller Bark and later Sabaody Archipelago, it is revealed that the reason he separated the crew was because he knew they were not ready for the dangers of the New World.

He had hope that one day Luffy would save the world, just like Nika. Kuma creates a bubble containing his memories, as he begins the operation to have his memories removed. However, when Bonney touched it, two years later, the bubble disappeared— as Kuma had warned Vegapunk— which left Bonney in tears when it happened.

Ad

Also read: The reveal of this fight in One Piece would be truly epic, and its Norse mythology parallel hints at it

What to expect in One Piece episode 1137 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The anime is nearing the end of Kuma's devastating backstory, with the next episode. During the present battle, Kuma might make an appearance to save Bonney from Saturn.

This episode shows another crucial step toward the Egghead Island climax, potentially bridging the gap between past and present as the arc builds toward its highly anticipated finale with upcoming intense battles.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More