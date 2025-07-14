One Piece episode 1137: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1137 promises to be an emotionally intense installment of Bonney's heartbreaking revelation as the Egghead Arc continues toward its culmination.
The upcoming episode, titled I'm Sorry, Dad — Bonney’s Tears and Kuma’s Fist, will delve into the final terrible moments of Kuma’s transition after the intense discoveries in episode 1136. After episode 1136, the anime will take a break. One Piece episode 1137 will air on July 27, 2025, allowing viewers time to prepare for the emotional trip that lies ahead.
One Piece episode 1137 release date and time
Following a one-week break after episode 1136, Japanese networks will broadcast One Piece episode 1137 on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST. Fans from varied nations might notice that the episode will be released at different times due to regional time zones. For the international viewers, One Piece episode 1137 will stream in the following time zones:
Where to watch One Piece episode 1137
After the Japanese premiere of the episode, fans worldwide can watch it through Crunchyroll or Netflix. The newest episode can be watched either through Netflix, which streams the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan, or on Crunchyroll.
However, whether Netflix will continue streaming the series' latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead Arc is unclear at the time of this article's writing.
One Piece episode 1136 recap
As Bonney begins her career as a pirate with the intention of finding her father, Kuma hears of Luffy's exploits and realizes he is Dragon's son. When Kuma encounters the Straw Hat Pirates at both Thriller Bark and later Sabaody Archipelago, it is revealed that the reason he separated the crew was because he knew they were not ready for the dangers of the New World.
He had hope that one day Luffy would save the world, just like Nika. Kuma creates a bubble containing his memories, as he begins the operation to have his memories removed. However, when Bonney touched it, two years later, the bubble disappeared— as Kuma had warned Vegapunk— which left Bonney in tears when it happened.
What to expect in One Piece episode 1137 (speculative)
The anime is nearing the end of Kuma's devastating backstory, with the next episode. During the present battle, Kuma might make an appearance to save Bonney from Saturn.
This episode shows another crucial step toward the Egghead Island climax, potentially bridging the gap between past and present as the arc builds toward its highly anticipated finale with upcoming intense battles.
