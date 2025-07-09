One Piece gets new color spread and cover for 28th anniversary

In keeping up with the popular One Piece tradition of celebrating major milestones in the long-running pirate shonen series, author Eiichiro Oda is celebrating the 28th anniversary of the manga with a color spread and magazine cover.

Given the fact that the series initially began its serialization in Weekly Shōnen Jump back in July 1997, the mangaka’s signature art style has won over fans across the world in its time. The announcement also assures fans of a new piece of original artwork by Oda himself.

Oda's artistic legacy continues with a milestone anniversary celebration of the One Piece manga

Fans of the manga will notice that the image coming with the anniversary, as always, is a new color spread. Oda has been releasing endearing color illustrations as a common bonus for the anniversary specials for decades, and they have become an important part of One Piece.

Fans are treated to sneak peeks of the vibrant pirate world, the marine organization, and all of the adventure that One Piece has become known for over nearly three decades with these exclusive pieces. The colorful art scenes often serve as visual celebrations for the series’ biggest turning points and events.

The release of this anniversary work could not have been better timed, given where the series is in its final saga. The long story arc that will see the series through to its final pages began after a month-long break in 2022, with Oda preparing for both the 25th anniversary and the beginning of the manga's final arc.

As the series nears its eventual conclusion, moments like these become all the more significant to fans who have been around for most of the series' run.

Magazine publication enhances anniversary significance

One Piece Magazine was transformed into an irregular publication dedicated to the series, with a focus on new material that is only available through it, as well as making-of and behind-the-scenes information.

Fans are getting a much more in-depth presentation as a result of the celebration art for the 28th anniversary being serialized in the magazine format, which raises the quality while also adding background for the occasion.

Keeping readers engaged and delivering exclusive material between the typical manga chapters has proven to be a priority for the magazine, and commemorating series milestones has proven to be a necessary part of this.

The anniversary issue of the magazine is expected to include more celebratory material in addition to Oda’s piece, based on the special coverage and expert issues that have been included in the last few installments.

This is just the most recent in a line of notable successes for One Piece, which has been among the longest-running and best-selling manga of all time. Additionally, Oda’s persistent personal involvement in crafting distinct art pieces is further evidence of his dedication to the series and its worldwide fan base.

