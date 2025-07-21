Despite what One Piece just revealed, Blackbeard might not be Rocks D. Xebec’s son

One Piece isn't afraid of shocking plot twists, but Chapter 1154's casual mention of Blackbeard being the son of Rocks D. Xebec sounds strangely underwhelming—perhaps suspiciously so. Unlike Ace or even Shanks, whose family connections were made narrative heavy, Blackbeard's alleged lineage is introduced through a simple introduction box in another character's flashback.That in itself raises questions. Why would Oda make the Big Bad's origin so plain? And why does Rocks resemble Blackbeard so much? With so many theories already about Teach's strange body and actions, the fact that he could possibly not be Rocks' son—but Rocks himself—starts to feel a lot less easy to ignore.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.How Blackbeard might not be Rocks’ son but Rocks himself in One Piece, explainedBlackbeard could be the reincarnation of Rocks D. Xebec in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)Despite what One Piece just revealed in Chapter 1154, Blackbeard may not be Rocks D. Xebec's son, because the reveal itself is too straightforward for a character as important as he is. When the narrative revealed Ace as Roger's son, it was a masterfully engineered emotional reveal. Even Shanks' Figarland heritage was addressed with some significance.However, in this case, Blackbeard's alleged heritage was revealed in a flashback that was not even about him. It was through an introduction box—dry, emotionless, and surprisingly flat. For a story that lives on dramatic reveals, particularly for its major characters, this was misdirection, not confirmation.Oda may have made Xebec and Blackbeard look identical for a deeper reason in One PieceThere's also the visual resemblance between Teach and Xebec. Yes, they almost look identical—but perhaps that could be what Oda's intention is. Oda has consistently demonstrated that members of a biological family do not necessarily look like each other.Luffy does not look like Dragon, and Ace hardly looks like Roger. So, the fact that Xebec is a carbon copy of Blackbeard seems intentional, not to imply he's Blackbeard's father, but that he is Blackbeard in some way. Oda wants people to link them up as more than father and son.Blackbeard could be the vessel for multiple soulsBlackbeard may have multiple souls in his body (Image via Toei Animation)The long-standing theory that Blackbeard had multiple spirits within his body gains validity here. Zoro and Luffy previously called Blackbeard &quot;they.&quot; His Jolly Roger has three skulls. Marco declared his body &quot;abnormal.&quot; He possesses two Devil Fruits, an impossible achievement for normal humans.These are clues that point to the fact that something abnormal is going on inside him. However, the theory always had one missing element: who else is within him? If Rocks D. Xebec didn't die at God Valley—but rather had his soul implanted into Teach's body—that would make sense.Jolly Rogers of Rocks and Blackbeard Pirates (Images via Toei Animation)Blackbeard being Xebec's reincarnation makes more sense than him being simply a son. At 40 years old, Teach would've only been two years old when Rocks allegedly died. There is no way that he could have grown up under Xebec's teachings firsthand.Others may say he could've studied Xebec afterward, but the World Government erased all evidence of Rocks from existence. Such access would've been all but impossible for a poor, isolated child. Meanwhile, Teach has a deep, personal knowledge of the Rocks Pirates, their members, and their objectives.Rocks may have used a Devil Fruit to transfer his soul into Blackbeard’s bodyThere’s too much overlap in their actions. Xebec and Teach both conquered Hachinosu. Both sought to rule the world. Both assembled crews of infamous, self-serving criminals. Xebec's crew was established via the Davy Back Fight; Teach's were hired from Impel Down.Teach named his ship the Saber of Xebec, further connecting himself not to a sense of fatherhood but to who he used to be. Even their interactions reflect one another: Rocks' behavior around Harald is akin to Teach's with Ace—tough, exploitative, and convincing.And then there's Blackbeard's systematic strategy towards the former Rocks Pirates. He defeated Wang Zhi. He invaded Amazon Lily, where Gloriosa, a Rocks pirate, lives. He confronted Stussy's son, another connection to the Rocks era. Most importantly, he went after Whitebeard—who was previously Rocks' subordinate—and convinced him to provide shelter. If Whitebeard had any idea who Teach actually was, chances are that he let him out of feelings of guilt or obligation.Blackbeard defeated Gloriosa in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)The God Valley Incident offers even more support. That place wasn't only where Rocks passed away; it was where he was searching for Devil Fruits. Kaido obtained his Devil Fruit there, and Big Mom was observed assaulting Iva for one. It is possible that among those fruits was one that could save or transfer a soul.If Rocks did not succeed in getting the Yami Yami no Mi, then it would be reasonable that he, or someone assisting him, did find out the other way—using perhaps the Ope Ope no Mi or the Soru Soru no Mi—to put his consciousness into a child.Rocks D. Xebec’s promise to return might not have been a metaphor in One PieceBefore his alleged death, Xebec told Imu that he would return. That declaration wouldn’t be highlighted if it didn’t matter. It reads like foreshadowing. When Imu is seen cutting posters of Luffy, Shirahoshi, and Blackbeard—the theme becomes clearer. It’s not about bloodlines; it’s about legacy and reincarnation. Luffy is the spirit of Joy Boy. Shirahoshi is Poseidon reborn. So perhaps Blackbeard isn’t Rocks’ son—he is Rocks, reborn in a new vessel.All of this feels like Oda is preparing something much bigger. Blackbeard, as Rocks' son, is the surface story. The reality could be considerably darker—and far more fitting for One Piece’s final villain.Final thoughtsAlthough One Piece Chapter 1154 throws hints that Blackbeard is Rocks D. Xebec's son, the reveal is done too plainly. The apparent resemblance between the two is more than just coincidence; perhaps Blackbeard is the reincarnation of Xebec.The idea of multiple souls residing in Blackbeard becomes a bit more believable due to his physical abnormality and being host to two Devil Fruits. Their identical aspirations and his weird familiarity with the Rocks Pirates all hint at reincarnation, not family lineage. Oda could be setting up a more sinister turn with the actual identity of Blackbeard.