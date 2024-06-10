Every One Piece disgusted face before Luffy and Zoro in episode 1108

Episode 1108 of the One Piece anime continues the adaptation of the ongoing Egghead Arc. Titled “Incomprehensible! The Seraphim's Rebellion!”, the episode focuses on the Seraphim’s unforeseen attack on the Vegapunk satellite bodies and the Straw Hat Pirates. While everyone else went to look for Dr Vegapunk, Luffy and Zoro stayed behind to guard Lucci and Kaku.

As S-Hawk and S-Bear began a violent attack, Zoro fended off the two Seraphim while simultaneously protecting Lucci and Kaku. Due to the effect of Stussy’s tricky ability, the two CP0 agents were still asleep, and thus unable to defend by themselves. Shortly after, Luffy arrived on the scene, while Lucci and Kaku finally awoke from their sleep.

Out of the blue, the two agents asked Luffy and Zoro to free them, so that they could assist in the fight against the Seraphim. Judging by their hilariously disgusted faces, the proposal left the Straw Hat crew’s captain and second-in-command totally grossed out. Funnily enough, this is not the first time that One Piece characters have expressed their discomfort with memorable, meme-worthy faces.

One Piece’s funniest disgusted face memes before Luffy and Zoro in Egghead

1) Law, Kid, and Luffy

Kid, Luffy, and Law playing chicken (Image via Toei Animation)

The unforgettable Wano Arc emphasized Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Trafalgar D. Law, Eustass Kid, and Killer as the mightiest pirate rookies who dared to defy the Emperors. With unwavering determination, Luffy and the others challenged Kaido and Big Mom, giving rise to a fierce fight that devastated the island of Onigashima.

In the early stages of the battle, Big Mom used her Devil Fruit powers to attack Kid, Law, and Luffy with Heavenly Bonbon, a technique which consisted of fireballs launched at the target. By no means frightened, Luffy challenged Law and Kid to a childish game, saying that the first to dodge the incoming attack would be the loser among them.

Despite their initial reluctance, Kid and Law ended up falling for Luffy’s taunt. With a comically disgusted face, Luffy, Law, and Kid began looking at each other in the attempt to see who was the first to make his move.

Not wanting to lose the contest, none of the three dodged the incoming blow. In fact, all three were struck, with Zoro screaming at them for their silliness.

2) Whitebeard

Whitebeard annoyed at Roger (Image via Toei Animation)

A powerful samurai native of Wano, Kozuki Oden asked Edward Newgate “Whitebeard” to join his crew so that he could finally explore the world. Oden and Whitebeard developed a strong bond, becoming close like sworn brothers.

At one point, however, Gol D. Roger asked Whitebear to let Oden join him for a year, as the samurai was one of the very few people in the world who could read Poneglyphs. During this time, the Roger Pirates would complete their journey in search of the One Piece treasure.

Roger’s request annoyed Whitebeard to no end, as the latter didn’t want to lose someone that was like family to him, even if only temporarily. He couldn’t help but show that contrariety with a visibly disgusted face, especially as Oden himself asked him to accommodate Roger’s demand.

Although displeased, Whitebeard ultimately allowed Oden to join the Roger Pirates.

3) Whitebeard and Oden

Whitebeard and Oden annoyed by Toki's demands (Image via Toei Animation)

Before joining the Whitebeard Pirates, Oden had to pass a perilous test, as Whitebeard challenged him to hold onto a chain attached to the ship for three days. The chain was dragged across the New World’s seas, which caused Oden to go unprotected through countless dangers.

Even then, Oden endured everything. As the challenge had only 10 minutes left, however, Oden suddenly let go the chain as he had heard the screams of Toki, a woman who was being harassed by the Karma Pirates.

After saving Toki, Oden got acquainted with her. Upon seeing that Oden only let go the chain because of his urge to help Toki, Whitebeard decided to welcome the samurai on board his ship. He also allowed Toki to join them.

However, when Toki manifested her desire to go to Wano, both Whitebeard and Oden reacted with the trademark disgusted face. Of course, little Oden could know that Toki would become the love of his life.

4) The Straw Hat Pirates

Zoro, Usopp, Robin, and Franky react to the news of Luffy being captured (Image via Toei Animation)

When Luffy, Nami, Brook, and Chopper headed to Whole Cake Island to retrieve Sanji, the remaining Straw Hats infiltrated Wano. In order to go unnoticed, they took on fake identities to blend with the populace. Zoro began posing as a wandering ronin, Usopp worked as a merchant, Robin became a geisha, and Franky worked as a carpenter.

As the events of the Wano Arc unfold, Zoro eventually reunited with Luffy. However, the two got separated as Zoro got lost, while Luffy ran into Kaido. Enraged at the latter, Luffy attacked him, which proved to be a bad decision as he was overwhelmingly defeated by Kaido.

The Emperor knocked Luffy unconscious with a single blow, and had him imprisoned in Udon. Upon learning what happened by reading the local newspaper, Zoro, Usopp, Franky, and even Nico Robin were literally jarred, as they were supposed to keep a low profile, and yet Luffy risked to blow the cover with his actions.

It’s impossible not to laugh at the faces of Zoro and the others, who were disgusted and shocked by Luffy’s recklessness. In the SBS of volume 93, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda also revealed what the disgusted faces of Nami, Sanji, Chopper, and Brook would look like.

