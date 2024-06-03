One Piece finally reveals the mysterious Egghead silhouette in episode 1107

The ongoing Egghead Arc marks the beginning of One Piece’s final saga. After the end of the fighting in Wano, the Straw Hat Pirates arrived on Egghead, the island that is home to Dr Vegapunk’s futuristic laboratory. As the events unfold, the crew ends up involved in the World Government’s attempt to assassinate Vegapunk.

Things got even more complicated as the Straw Hats decided to take Vegapunk with them and leave the island, but the old scientist suddenly disappeared. One of the six satellite bodies, Pythagoras, went looking for Vegapunk but was ambushed by an unknown assailant and barely survived the attack.

The mystery only deepened as another satellite, Shaka, noticed an unknown figure moving in the shadows and destroying the surveillance cameras of the laboratory. While the One Piece manga has never clarified this mysterious individual’s identity, the anime adaptation finally solved the enigma in episode 1107.

One Piece episode 1107 exposes the mysterious attacker, and it’s not Saint Saturn

A dangerous individual moving in the shadows of the laboratory

The mysterious silhouette as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Upon hearing the news of Vegapunk’s disappearance, the Straw Hat Pirates divided themselves into several subgroups to look for the scientist with the help of the latter’s satellite bodies. Only Luffy and Zoro did not participate in the research, as they remained behind to keep tabs on the CP0’s Lucci and Kaku.

As the research teams split to search for Vegapunk, a huge explosion caused Shaka to lose contact with Pythagoras, who was exploring the laboratory’s Building C. Shaka tried to investigate the scene through the area’s Cameko, a particular type of Radio Snails that can capture and transmit images.

The mysterious silhouette as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, Shaka could do nothing but watch in shock as an unknown individual stretched out his hand and quickly destroyed the cameras. In both the original manga chapter and the anime adaptation, the assailant was shown from Cameko’s point of view. The cameras only managed to frame a shadowy silhouette, making identifying the attacker quite difficult.

In the manga, the identity of the mysterious figure was never ascertained, even as the narrative moved forward. Wanting to know more, One Piece fans have come up with the most imaginative theories on the subject. According to the most popular hypothesis, the individual who destroyed the cameras was none other than Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, one of the Five Elders.

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, one of the Five Elders (Image via Toei Animation)

Admittedly, the shape and details of the silhouette were quite reminiscent of Saint Saturn’s distinguishing dreadlocks and flat hat. It should also be noted that, at the time of the events, Saint Saturn was heading right to Egghead as part of the massive fleet that the World Government sent to storm the island.

Taking into account the visual similarities between the silhouette and Saturn’s appearance, as well as the fact that the fearsome old man was literally coming to Egghead, many fans were certain that the darkened figure belonged to the Elder.

Fans speculated that Saturn had arrived on Egghead ahead of the rest of the fleet and had already infiltrated the island’s laboratory. Another widespread theory was that Saturn was still on the World Government’s ship but could somehow use a special technique to cast an astral projection of himself far away.

One Piece episode 1107 shed light on the mystery

The culprit is S-Snake (Image via Toei Animation)

Though fascinating, the aforementioned theories were proven wrong by the anime adaptation. One Piece episode 1107, titled “A Shudder! The Evil Hand Creeping Up on the Laboratory,” revealed that the silhouette that Shaka briefly saw in the monitor belonged to S-Snake, one of the Seraphim.

One after another, S-Snake destroyed all the surveillance cameras in the laboratory. Shortly after, S-Snake attacked the team formed by Franky, Usopp, York, and Lilith. The cyborg used an artificial replica of the powers of Boa Hancock’s Love-Love Fruit to petrify York.

In the previous episodes, Edison and Lilith managed to issue an order for the Seraphim to stand down, but the cyborgs were again up in arms. Notably, the Seraphim do not act of their own will but execute their duties following strict and express orders.

S-Snake, the cyborg based on Boa Hancock (Image via Toei Animation)

The only people who can command them are the Five Elders, Vegapunk and his six satellites, Sentomaru, or individuals who possess a specific authority chip. It seems quite obvious that the cyborg was sent to disrupt the surveillance system so that the Straw Hats and the satellites could not find Vegapunk.

Therefore, hidden within the laboratory is someone who is openly plotting against the scientist and probably all those present on the island. Of course, manga readers are already aware of the identity of the mysterious saboteur that gained control over S-Snake, while anime-only viewers will find this answer in the upcoming One Piece episodes.

