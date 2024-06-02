One Piece episode 1107 review: An enemy causes trouble in Vegapunk’s lab while Bonney witnesses Kuma’s sufferings

One Piece episode 1107 titled A Shudder! The Evil Hand Creeping Up on the Laboratory was released on June 2, 2024, in Japan. This episode shows that the challenges for the Straw Hats and Vegapunks are far from over, as a new adversary has made their presence known. Yet, this enemy remains elusive, not giving away its identity and whereabouts.

This is a surprising turn of events after the last episode where Bonney became deeply involved in learning her father's history, and Vegapunk disappeared. Without them, the Straw Hats cannot leave the island.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of One Piece.

One Piece episode 1107 marks the beginning of a new set of troubles

Brief episode highlights

Bonney as seen in the One Piece episode 1107 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1107 begins with Bonney moving towards a distressed young Kuma. Suddenly, armed shadowy individuals show up, intending to take Kuma with them. However, Kuma resists, not wanting to return. As he weeps, the men try to force him to accompany them, fearing for their own lives. Kuma, however, prefers if they kill him on the spot rather than face certain death upon his return.

Bonney attempts to intervene but is paralyzed by shock when she witnesses Kuma being beaten up. She then finds herself pushed out of the paw bubble. She realizes that she lacks the emotional strength to bear her father's agonizing past, but she resolves to try again in order to understand him and his decisions. Meanwhile, Kuma continues climbing the Red Line.

Pythagoras as seen in the One Piece episode 1107 (Image via Toei)

In the laboratory, Pythagoras, who is on a mission to find Vegapunk, gets ambushed. The surveillance snail in the vicinity is also taken down swiftly after it captures this sight but the assailant’s identity is not revealed. At the same time, Luffy discovers he has lost contact with his crew. Shaka, too, loses contact with the other Satellites and discovers that video feeds from various parts of the lab are being disabled. He suspects the presence of an intruder in the lab.

Elsewhere in the lab, Franky, Usopp, York, and Lilith discover Pythagoras' body with his head missing. His head appears shortly after, having sprouted tiny limbs to move around. He considers himself lucky that he was not shot in the head; otherwise, he would have died. But as he hesitates to reveal what transpired, at a short distance away, York is turned into stone by S-Snake.

One Piece episode 1107 review

York petrified as seen in the One Piece episode 1107 (Image via Toei)

With the help of Stussy, the Straw Hats and Vegapunk Satellites have successfully managed to stabilize the situation in Egghead by subduing the CP0. The crew has a moment of respite as Kizaru has not yet arrived on the island, although they remain unaware of the arrival of the Admiral.

Amidst this, a mysterious individual shows up in One Piece episode 1107, attempting to thwart Vegapunk and the Straw Hats’ escape plan, which is a rather interesting way of creating obstacles. It can be assumed that this individual is the reason why the frontier dome cannot be disabled as well. Moreover, they have gained control of the Seraphim, which could lead to spell disaster for those trapped in Labophase.

One Piece episode 1106 recap

Pacifista Mk. III as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

The previous episode showed a Pacifista Mk. III taking control of the Fabriophase from the CP0. The Bubble Shield, one of Vegapunk's inventions which also happens to be the world’s strongest shield, made him so dangerous. Sentomaru was revealed to be commanding the Pacifista.

Meanwhile, Bonney was transported to a field after touching Kuma’s paw bubble, where she found a boy, beaten up and crying. She identified him as Kuma.

Back at Vegapunk's lab, the Straw Hats reunited briefly before splitting up to look for Bonney and Vegapunk. The Satellites also tagged along.

Elsewhere, Morgans had discovered the World Government's plan to assassinate Vegapunk but he chose to frame Luffy for holding Vegapunk hostage. He believed that if he implicated a pirate, the World Government would reward him. However, Vivi was annoyed since Luffy would never do such a thing. Morgans responded by stating that he was unconcerned about the reality of the story and only saw the news as entertainment.

