One Piece chapter 1155 raw scans: Rocks D. Xebec's attack on the Levely and the formation of his crew revealed

One Piece chapter 1155's raw scans and full spoilers provide an in-depth look at the latest installment of Eiichiro Oda's pirate-themed manga. Compared to the initial text-based spoilers, these leaks offer more context, enabling fans to explore the chapter's key concepts ahead of its official release, scheduled for July 21, 2025, on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and app.

As per the raw scans of One Piece chapter 1155, the story continues to delve into the past, retracing the encounter between Loki and the Rocks Pirates. The issue unveils Rocks D. Xebec's personal connection with King Harald. Impressed by Harald's strength, Xebec tried to recruit him into his crew, but in vain. The chapter also reveals Xebec's swordsmanship skills as well as his reckless antagonism with Imu-sama.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1155.

One Piece chapter 1155 raw scans connect Rocks D. Xebec with the legend of Davy Jones

Rocks the evil pirate swordsman vs Loki the Giant

Xebec considered Loki to be just a child, but Loki was fascinated with him (Image via Shueisha)

The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1155 open with a double-page color spread in place of the usual cover story centered on Yamato's pilgrimage across Wano. The spread depicts the Straw Hat Pirates walking up a wooden ladder across the rooftops of a city.

One Piece chapter 1155, titled The Rocks Pirates, then continues the flashback that began in the previous installments, picking up where the latest chapter left off. Loki, very surprised to see some humans for the first time, answered Rocks D. Xebec that they were in Elbaph, but that Harald wasn't on the island at the time.

After asking Loki his name, Xebec told him to call his father to treat his wounds, but Loki said that his father wouldn't care about his injuries. He then attacked Xebec, but the pirate used his sword to defeat him.

As Xebec mocked the injured Loki, a narrator's box explained that Xebec's swordsmanship was renowned for its peculiar ability to disintegrate the surroundings through brute force, akin to the impact of a giant hammer or a cannon blast. Then, One Piece chapter 1155 features a flashback of the events that took place eight years prior in Mary Geoise, during the Levely.

Xebec challenges Imu and clashes with Harald

Rocks D. Xebec's menacing silhouette (Image via Toei Animation)

As per the raw scans of One Piece chapter 1155, soldiers at Mary Geoise's Pangaea Castle reported that five of the kings attending the Levely had been kidnapped by a man dressed in black. In the Room of Flowers, Imu-sama stated that the lives of mere sovereigns couldn't be used as bargaining chips to blackmail "Mu". Rocks D. Xebec, sitting on the ground near Imu, replied that he thought so, but that he still turned the Holy Land into a mess.

Alongside Imu was a woman with a mask over her mouth, wearing clothing similar to that of a nun. One Piece chapter 1155 doesn't explicitly reveal the woman's identity, but she appears to be Saint Manmayer Gunko, one of the Holy Knights currently attacking Elbaph.

A narrator's box reveals that this was the first time someone had managed to reach the deepest part of the Holy Land, and that the culprit was a man who declared himself "an admirer of Davy Jones." Furious at Imu, Xebec threatened the World Government's supreme leader, saying he would return one day.

Imu in the Pangaea Castle's "Room of Flowers" (Image via Toei Animation)

Xebec then ran away, bumping into King Harald in the process. The two attacked each other, clashing their swords without the weapons touching directly. The clash unleashed an incredible amount of Conqueror's Haki, closely resembling the awe-inspiring struggle between Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger.

Xebec and Harald's clash was so powerful that it caused everyone within a five-kilometer radius to pass out. While fighting, Xebec and Harald introduced themselves to each other. Then, they escaped together, with Xebec telling Harald that if they both survived, they should meet again.

However, Harald told Rocks that he would not get involved with a villain again. Moments later, Harald jumped off the Red Line, a reckless action that left even Xebec shocked. Following this scene, another narrator's box explained that, despite the emergency treatment, the Admiral that Rocks had attacked in Mary Geoise died from his injuries.

Harald's appearance at the time of his encounter with Xebec (Image via Shueisha)

For this reason, the World Government put a huge bounty on Xebec's head. One Piece chapter 1155 doesn't reveal the amount of the bounty. Some time later, the following events occurred: Rocks plundered a ship carrying the tax money for the Celestial Dragons and destroyed one of Enies Lobby's Gates of Justice.

Xebec used the money and the ship he stole to kickstart his pirate career. Over the next few years, he attacked other pirate ships and participated in several Davy Jones' Fights to recruit new crewmembers. However, Xebec's group wasn't officially referred to as a pirate crew. They were just known as a gang of villains.

The Rocks Pirates finally appear

Xebec truly broke too many of the One Piece world's taboos (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1155 then shifts the narration to a time shortly after Xebec's encounter with Loki. A double page shows Xebec and his crewmates eating with Loki and King Harald inside Elbaph's Aurust Castle. Loki was covered in bandages, and it was revealed that Harald quickly returned from his expedition upon hearing that Loki had been injured.

Loki was pleased to see that his father had come back for him, but didn't tell Harald that Xebec was the one who had injured him. Knowing that the World Government had ignored all of Harald's requests, Xebec asked the king of Elbaph to join him. However, Harald refused, saying that he would lose the trust he had earned from several countries around the world.

As Harald asked Xebec's crewmates why they were following him, Shiki replied that Xebec was just an idiot and that they weren't following him, as his death wouldn't matter to them. Shiki was introduced as "The Yakuza", the man who would later be known as "Golden Lion."

The members of Xebec's crew at its maximum splendor (Image via Toei Animation)

Miss Buckingham Stussy, introduced as "Science Robber", agreed with Shiki. She also noted that Xebec's plan was a brilliant opportunity to get rich. Then Don Marlon, the Gangster from West Blue, mentioned Hachinosu, the "island of exile", also known as "Pirate Island". He said that many countries used that island to relocate criminals so ruthless that their prisons couldn't handle them.

Edward Newgate, later known as "Whitebeard", stated that Hachinosu was supposed to be an island where one could wait for their certain death. However, Wang Zhi noted that in recent years, the criminals of Pirate Island had managed to survive and form their own organizations.

Wang Zhi was introduced as Ochoku, the "Pirate Guru" and the future "Admiral of Pirate Island." He appeared as a man looking like Caribou and Coribou. Finally, Ganzui, "The Smuggler," revealed that the criminals had discovered gold fields beneath the island and had begun collaborating with underground organizations to seize the gold.

For a more precise context about Ganzui's character, note that he was a huge figure wearing full armor, which was later seen among Gecko Moria's General Zombies in Thriller Bark.

Hachinosu, also known as "Pirate Island" (Image via Toei Animation)

Xebec invited Harald to join him once more, insisting that the two of them together would be unstoppable. Harald refused the invitation again, remarking that as the sovereign of a nation, he could not do that. Xebec said that it did not matter, as they could take over the entire world.

Upon hearing Xebec's words, Loki, who had been eavesdropping on the conversation, cried with emotion. A narrator's box mentioned that Loki realized "he had been saved".

On the final page of One Piece chapter 1155, the narration shifts to 44 years before the present time. The page shows several ships approaching Hachinosu. A narrator's box reveals that Xebec has continued to invite Harald to join him over the past four years, but Harald has turned down every invitation. One Piece chapter 1155 concludes by stating that the flag of the Rocks Pirates was raised for the first time on that day, when Xebec called his comrades to action.

