One Piece chapter 1155 spoilers finally reveal who killed Nefertari Cobra (& it's not Imu)

The initial spoilers of One Piece chapter 1155 are finally out, and have piqued the excitement and the intrigue of the fandom. While the upcoming installment, scheduled for release on July 20, 2025, majorly highlights the true strength of Rocks D. Xebec, there is one moment that has gone under the radar but has significantly altered a monumental event in the storyline.

One Piece chapter 1155 seemingly reveals that it was the Holy Knight Gunko, and not Imu, who killed Nefertari Cobra during the Reverie. This shocking twist changes the general understanding of Imu and Gunko’s relationship, while also debunking an alleged ability possessed by the Ruler of the World Government.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

One Piece chapter 1155 confirms Gunko to be Nefertari Cobra’s killer

Nefertari Cobra’s death is one of the most important moments in One Piece as it resulted in the Eight-Nation Revolution and Imu’s terrifying use of the Ancient Weapon to destroy the Lulusia Kingdom. Until now, it was assumed that Cobra was killed during the Reverie when he was in front of the Gorosei and the mysterious Imu, who sat upon the Empty Throne.

After a discussion about the Void Century and the Will of D, Imu appeared to stab Cobra with a sharp appendage. Though Sabo attempted to save and escape with the king, he failed and was severely injured, despite being the user of a Logia-type Devil Fruit. Nefertari Cobra eventually died because of his wounds, passing on his will to Sabo.

There was little doubt that this incredibly powerful ability belonged to Imu, as it was widely expected that the World Government’s Ruler was highly capable in combat. However, the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1155 have revealed that in the Reverie, 56 years before the present timeline, Gunko served as a direct subordinate to Imu.

As seen during the Elbaph Arc, Gunko possesses the Arrow-Arrow Fruit, which allows her to create arrow strips that are sharp enough to pierce through Scopper Gaban. Therefore, if she is a close servant to Imu, it has presumably confirmed that the Holy Knight was the person who killed Nefertari D. Cobra during the Reverie.

Gunko has been shown to easily fall to provocation, becoming angered by Loki’s disrespect towards Shamrock. Therefore, it would make sense that she could not hold back against Cobra, who was speaking up against the ruler of the World Government itself.

Their close bond is further proven by the fact that Imu descended upon Elbaph after taking over Gunko’s body, and their influence may be directly responsible for the Holy Knight having forgotten her connection to Brook.

Final thoughts

The One Piece chapter 1155 spoilers have subtly confirmed that the real killer of Nefertari Cobra was not Imu, but the Holy Knight Gunko. This revelation has made Gunko’s arrow manipulation powers more fearsome while confirming that the sharp appendage is not part of Imu’s abilities.

Additionally, it establishes that Imu and Gunko have a connection far closer than any of the other Holy Knights, and that Gunko’s loyalty towards Imu may stem from a tragic past.

