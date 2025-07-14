Blackbeard's origin may have been a shock to us, but certain One Piece characters already knew about it

One Piece chapter 1154 dropped one of the most monumental revelations in the history of the series, unveiling the fact that Marshall D. Teach, or Blackbeard, is actually the son of Rocks D. Xebec. For fans, this was a jaw-dropping moment that seemingly came out of nowhere, yet added more depth to the actions of the Yonko.

However, there are strong indicators that suggest that certain figures within the series were already aware of Blackbeard’s unique lineage. There is a high probability that Whitebeard, Garp, certain members of the Gorosei, and high-ranking Marines already knew that Blackbeard is Xebec’s son.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and contains spoilers for the series.

How some One Piece characters knew about Blackbeard and Xebec’s connection

It is unlikely that Edward Newgate, more popularly known as Whitebeard, was unaware of Blackbeard’s lineage, given his deep ties to the bloodline. Whitebeard was a member of the Rocks Pirates, travelling the world along with Xebec and gaining infamy for the crew’s unparalleled strength under their notorious captain.

Later, Whitebeard created his own crew, following which Blackbeard joined as a member of the 2nd Division. Beyond the sheer coincidence of his former captain’s son joining his crew, it would simply be unnatural for Whitebeard not to notice the striking resemblance between Blackbeard and Xebec.

As shown in One Piece chapter 1154, the father and son have indistinguishable face structures and smiles, leaving little room for doubt that Whitebeard was aware of Blackbeard’s origin when accepting him into his crew. Whitebeard likely took Blackbeard into his crew due to his unending kindness and his unwavering belief that children should not be held accountable for the crimes of their parents.

Similar to the compassion he showed for Ace, Whitebeard mostly believed in Blackbeard being different from his father and wanted to guide him towards a better future, especially since Teach was a young orphan.

Apart from Newgate, Saint Saturn of the Gorosei indicated that he was aware of Blackbeard’s unique lineage during the Egghead Arc. Since Xebec was a man who hated the World Government and desired to overthrow them, it is highly likely that the Gorosei and Imu, with their endless resources and knowledge, already knew about his bloodline.

This assumption is further strengthened by the fact that Xebec’s body was never recovered after his defeat at God Valley, and the World Government may currently have possession of it. This would explain how Saturn was aware that Blackbeard’s constitution was special.

Xebec as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, seasoned Marines such as Garp, Sengoku, and Kong would have also already known about Blackbeard and Xebec’s relationship. Garp had fought Xebec at God Valley, while Sengoku displayed extensive knowledge about the God Valley Incident and the Rocks Pirates during the Wano Country Arc.

Kong, on the other hand, was the Fleet Admiral during the God Valley Incident, and informed Garp to head over to the island. He held his rank during the Battle of Edd War as well, where the Rocks Pirate member Shiki fought against Roger.

All three of these Marines, as well as other lesser-known but accomplished officers, were active during the era of the Rocks Pirates and remained in touch with world events when the Blackbeard Pirates began making a name for themselves.

Hence, for these individuals who have seen the mysterious Xebec’s true face, it would be near-impossible not to make an immediate connection as soon as they saw Blackbeard.

Final thoughts

Blackbeard being revealed as the son of Rocks D. Xebec may have shocked every reader, but was possibly expected news for certain characters within the One Piece universe. As the series progresses, fans now look forward to the deeper significance of the connection between the villainous father and son, a bond that is sure to shake up the world.

