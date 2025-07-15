Does Davy Jones exist in One Piece? The legend explained

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is a worldwide phenomenon, being the most manga sold ever, and its vast world-building and complex mythology have wrapped their tentacles around the hearts of fans around the world.

Among Oda’s many nods to folklore and mythology, perhaps the most interesting is the do of myth and legend surrounding Davy Jones, the infamous sailor’s devil of seafaring myths. One Piece features the character Davy Jones, who is not an actual character in the series but is mentioned and spoken of in the Davy Back Fight.

Note: The article contains spoilers, and opinions are solely those of the author.

The Davy Back Fight in One Piece could be a reference to the legend

The Davy Back Fight, a distinctive pirate competition named after Davy Jones, is the obvious example of his impact on One Piece. In this age-old game, crews wager their crew members' lives on various trials. At the end, the losing team must offer up their crewmates to the winning team.

The idea is a direct reference to the ancient tales of Davy Jones when sailors are lost at sea and doomed to reside in "Davy Jones' locker," never to return to land ever again. In the One Piece universe, the Davy Back Fight is more than simply a story device. It is a true pirate ritual.

This competition was allegedly established on Pirate Island by pirates looking to recruit the greatest sailors for their crews, according to the lore of the series. Several members of the Straw Hat crew, including Usopp, Sanji, Nico Robin, and Franky, have canonically attested to the game's legitimacy as a long-standing pirate tradition, and pirates hold its rules in high regard.

Foxy Pirates are masters of the game

Foxy in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Captain Foxy of the Foxy Pirates has become the most notable practitioner of Davy Back Fights in the series. Through his mastery of these competitions, Foxy has assembled a crew of five hundred members, including his most recent acquisitions: fourteen members of the Fanged Toad Pirates, complete with their captain, navigator, doctor, and shipwright.

This demonstrates how the legend of Davy Jones continues to shape pirate culture within the One Piece world, allowing cunning captains to expand their crews through skill rather than traditional recruitment.

Maritime mythology meets fictional world-building

Davy Jones being part of Oda's world is also a demonstration of his ingenuity in interlacing real maritime folklore into his fictional one. Davy Jones, a devil or spirit, who takes the sorrow of sailors, is the ones who embody the sea's natural demons in the conventional nautical mythology.

The invention of the Davy Back Fight, a reference to this character, is the way Oda links his fictitious pirate universe so strongly with the old sea myths that sailors have been fascinated by for centuries.

Recent revelations in One Piece 1155 spoilers

One Piece chapter 1155's recent revelations on Rocks D. Xebec, the former captain of the notorious Rocks Pirates, have reignited interest in the Davy Jones myth. Xebec used Davy Back Fights to recruit many of his crew members, as shown in chapter spoilers, illustrating how some of the most formidable pirates in history have made use of this custom.

Perhaps most interestingly, Xebec identified himself as an "admirer of Davy Jones," creating a clear link between this iconic figure and one of the most important historical figures in the series. Through these contests, Xebec grew his crew, eventually putting together a list that featured future Yonko like Edward Newgate "Whitebeard" and other infamous pirates, all subject to the antiquated rules of the Davy Back Fight tradition, as the chapter explains.

Future possibilities and lasting impact

Even while Davy Jones hasn't made an actual appearance in the series, his mythological existence gives the pirate culture of the series more nuance and realism. Perhaps through flashbacks related to the enigmatic Void Century or even ties to the elusive Blackbeard, whose own sinister reputation may cross with Davy Jones' tale, some fans conjecture about possible future appearances.

Final thoughts

A still from the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Davy Jones's persistent presence allows Oda to showcase how skillfully he has built his world by drawing on actual folkloric stories from maritime tradition, while also considering the narrative elements needed to ensure the story's success.

This mythological figure appears throughout the series, and his influence continues to shape pirate society, especially through the Davy Back Fight. Mythological figures wield considerable power in shaping an imagined world.

Davy Jones's myth only adds to the already complex myths of One Piece, while also reminding readers of the traditions and mysteries of the sea that influence customs and evolve beyond individual characters and stories.

