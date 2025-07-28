  • home icon
  • One Piece chapter 1156 confirms August 2025 release schedule

One Piece chapter 1156 confirms August 2025 release schedule

By Mudassir Kamran
Modified Jul 28, 2025 16:30 GMT
one piece chapter 1156
One Piece chapter 1156 confirms August 2025 release schedule (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1156 is scheduled to be released on August 3, 2025, but the spoilers of the chapter have already begun circulating. According to @pewpiece, one of the trusted and popular leakers of the series on the social media platform X, it is confirmed that there will not be a break after One Piece chapter 1156 from Eiichiro Oda's end; however, there will be a magazine break the following week.

This follows Oda's earlier-mentioned schedule of releasing two continuous chapters after the release of One Piece chapter 1156.

Latest spoilers confirm that there is a magazine break after One Piece chapter 1156

Recently dropped spoilers for One Piece chapter 1156 have explained the release schedule for August 2025. Although chapter 1156 drops on Sunday, August 3 worldwide, there will be a magazine break the week after. Interestingly, this break isn't because Eiichiro Oda is resting, but because Weekly Shōnen Jump will be celebrating a holiday on August 10, resulting in chapter 1157 coming out on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Reputable sources, including @pewpiece on X, assure fans that Oda's work doesn't skip a beat after Chapter 1156. The hiatus is merely the result of Shueisha's annual summer publication break and has nothing to do with any slowdown in Oda's writing and drawing pace.

Nami as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)
Nami as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

When it comes to things to expect from chapter 1156, leaks point to the story eventually coming back to the present timeline after wrapping up the ongoing flashback. There is increasing excitement that this will lead to a focus on the Rocks Pirates, the possibility of potential new information about Rocks D. Xebec, Hachinosu, and the continuing impact that they have in the New World.

This will lead directly into the larger Elbaf arc story and the continued mystery that is building from potential reveals on the long-foreshadowed God Valley incident.

The scheduling news is important since it allows fans to separate Oda's writing pace from the printing schedules of the magazine. The update that the break on August 10 is a magazine scheduling change allows readers to not be confused and keep their hopes as close to the published timetable as possible. However, fans can expect the release of the One Piece chapter 1157 spoilers soon.

With chapter 1156 wrapping up an important narrative circle and bringing present developments full circle, One Piece is ready for another powerful sequence of revelations and showdowns, just with a temporary publisher-imposed break in between.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
