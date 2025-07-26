One Piece meets Pokémon for a Weekly Shonen Jump collaboration

  • home icon
By Sunita N. Das
One Piece meets Pok&eacute;mon for a Weekly Shonen Jump collaboration (Image via Toei Animation, OLM, Inc.)
In a surprise crossover that’s thrilling fans worldwide, One Piece and Pokémon are teaming up for a special Weekly Shonen Jump collaboration. The iconic pirate captain Luffy will appear alongside the beloved electric Pokémon Pikachu on the cover of next week’s magazine issue. The feature is part of the magazine’s “Summer Mega Campaign,” officially revealed by Shonen Jump News.

The collaboration between two of Japan’s most influential franchises marks a rare union of anime titans and promises a lineup of exclusive content—including themed stickers, lottery giveaways, and never-before-seen illustrations involving characters from both worlds.

Weekly Shonen Jump One Piece × Pokémon issue to debut in issue #36/37 of the magazine

The partnership is a part of a larger summer campaign that begins with Weekly Shonen Jump's double Issue #36/37, according to the official announcement published by Shonen Jump News on July 24, 2025.

The unique cover art that features Pikachu, the Pokémon franchise's main mascot, next to Monkey D. Luffy, the rubber-powered captain from Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, is one of the most striking features.

The magazine will also offer readers collectible stickers that feature crossover designs between Shonen Jump’s core characters and Pokémon.

These limited-edition items will be bundled with select magazine copies and serve as part of a broader promotional initiative to encourage fan interaction. Giveaways and themed merchandise lotteries are also expected, though details on how to participate have yet to be released.

Fans celebrate the unexpected pairing of anime legends

Within hours of the announcement, social media was ablaze, with posts from well-known fan accounts like Pewpiece creating a lot of interest. In less than a day, the announcement received over 65,000 views on Twitter. Many fans praised Luffy and Pikachu's "matching energy" and nostalgic appeal, expressing their excitement at sharing the spotlight.

This partnership is a calculated move by Shueisha to unite generations of manga and anime fans, in addition to celebrating two enduring franchises. Decades after their beginnings, One Piece, which carries on its Final Saga, and Pokémon, whose most recent anime adaptation has reignited enthusiasm, continue to be cultural giants.

Further updates, including behind-the-scenes insights and artist interviews, are expected to roll out through official Weekly Shonen Jump and franchise channels in the days leading up to the issue’s release.

