Davy Jones' true identity in One Piece could be one that fans already know (& it makes sense)

One Piece may have just dropped one of its most surprising clues about a legendary character, Davy Jones. While many fans associate Davy with myths and sea legends, the manga's recent revelation that Rocks D. Xebec admired Davy Jones opens a whole new path. Why would someone like Rocks, who was bold enough to challenge Imu, invoke that specific name?What if Davy Jones isn't simply a myth, but an alias? A hidden identity of someone we already know. This suggests that Davy Jones and this character are one and the same, simply split across time, memory, and myth.Disclaimer: The article contains the author's opinions and spoilers from One Piece.The latest One Piece chapter suggests Davy Jones could be Joy Boy himselfRocks D. Xebec as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)In One Piece, Oda often hides critical truths behind myths and legends. One of those legends might finally be re-emerging to the surface, the one involving Davy Jones.The most recent manga chapter that introduced Rocks D. Xebec's fearless entrance to the Room of Flowers has a surprising twist—Rocks is referred to by the narrator as &quot;an admirer of Davy Jones.&quot;This little detail isn't merely flavor text. It might be a conscious cue that Davy Jones, the legendary character, is not just real within the One Piece universe, but a person whom fans are already familiar with—Joy Boy.Why would Rocks even bring up Davy Jones? If the intent was to provoke Imu, he might have responded by stating Joy Boy or Nika—two names that were confirmed to be the enemies of Imu's order. Instead, he chose one that has long been part of sailor myths and legends. That is where the idea begins: what if Davy Jones is not only a mythological entity, but actually Joy Boy himself under an alias?Historically, Davy Jones is associated with the ocean's depths—a name that is traced back to the term &quot;Davy Jones' Locker,&quot; or death at sea. In One Piece, this metaphor could have a literal application. Joy Boy, who challenged the world and Imu, had been defeated during the Void Century. The defeat might have included being imprisoned, exiled, or even cursed. The &quot;locker&quot; here could be metaphorical for eternal imprisonment, a worse fate than death.The Will of D may represent two opposing legacies—Joy Boy and Davy Jones in One PieceThe Davy Back Fight as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)The Davy Back Fight, a game among pirates for crew members, is one of the more distinctive pirate traditions. Terming such a game after Davy Jones suggests that he was perhaps the original pirate, the earliest form of that culture.If Joy Boy was the first rebel, who led the first crew to test the world government, established the Pirate Island, and personified the theme of freedom, then it all fits. Joy Boy and Davy Jones might be two names for the same individual, divided by time, myth, and political erasure.Rocks might have understood this reality. By referencing Davy Jones in the presence of Imu, he may have been invoking the memory of the original pirate who once fought the very same enemy. His parting words—&quot;I’ll be back, right here&quot;—feel less like a taunt and more like a promise to finish what Joy Boy started. In this text, Rocks becomes a tool for Davy's desire, cursing the one who threw his spiritual predecessor into the void.This ties directly back to the Will of D. There is a chance this enigmatic inherited will is not singular. Maybe the Will of D stands for two competing understandings of the same origin: Davy Jones (as Joy Boy's darker, avenging persona) and Joy Boy (as the optimistic, carefree messiah). Characters such as Rocks and Blackbeard might signify the former—destruction and revenge—while Luffy and Roger signify the latter—hope and freedom.The Will of D might be a clash between Joy Boy and Davy Jones in One PieceRocks Pirates vs Roger and Garp as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)Even Jaguar D. Saul once said to Robin that various cultures recall figures such as Nika in various ways. Perhaps the same thing is at play here. Some recall Joy Boy. Others recall Davy Jones.Both names refer to the same individual, but are influenced by various ideologies. That would make the Will of D a clash of two legacies—not one will, but one that is divided. Two sides of the same coin, unknowingly passed down to descendants who practice different versions of a lost truth.The Void Century mural in manga (Image via Shueisha)There is even literary support for this concept. In some fables, &quot;Davy Jones&quot; is a corruption of the biblical &quot;Jonah,&quot; the guy swallowed up by the sea and then spit back out. This reflects Joy Boy's fate—someone who figuratively (or literally) got lost under the waves during the Void Century. The sea did not take him away forever. His will lives on.And what of the recent visuals in the manga—Imu, the shark symbolism, the chasm? All of these may be clever clues leading back to the Davy Jones legend. Imu may be the one who has cursed Joy Boy into being this legend. That would mean the current war, the battle between Imu and the D clan, is not new. One Piece might have just linked its deepest lore to one of the oldest sea myths. Davy Jones, long thought to just be a myth, may actually be Joy Boy—the first pirate, the fallen rebel, and the original holder of the Will of D.Rocks' bold mention might not be a taunt, but a hidden declaration of that legacy that has been sitting in the background. In Oda's world, legends are always truths that time has buried, and that might be closer to the surface than we think.