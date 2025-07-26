One Piece's Man Marked by Flames might be why Luffy met one of his greatest friends (and no, it's not Zoro)

One Piece has been teasing the identity of the Man Marked by Flames for a long time, but he might have a link going back further than fans think. This character is said to be capable of making whirlpools, one of which created a life-altering event early on. A recent theory suggests that the whirlpool was why Luffy's barrel ended up close to Alvida's ship, propelling Luffy's first major friendship forward: Koby.Even though Zoro is often credited as Luffy's first and closest ally, it was Koby who first ignited Luffy's journey toward becoming Pirate King. If this turns true, the Man Marked by Flames possibly influenced Luffy's narrative by creating one of Luffy's most pivotal relationships without realizing it.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.How the Man Marked by Flames might be why Luffy met Koby in One Piece, explainedIn One Piece, the term &quot;man marked by flames&quot; has taken on a life of its own, associated with mystery, ancient history, and perhaps now, the first fateful encounter between Luffy and Koby. While fans primarily connect this individual to the Road Poneglyphs and the post-Wano discoveries, there is a subdued theory that's gaining traction: the Man Marked by Flames might have unconsciously ignited Luffy's path by creating the whirlpool that brought him to meet Koby.The theory starts with a crucial piece of information from the post-Wano arc, when the Man Marked by Flames is reported to have the capability to produce whirlpools.Luffy was introduced into the story by coming out of a barrel in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)This is in accordance with the first episode of the series itself, when Luffy is found stuck within a barrel after the huge whirlpool swallows the small fishing boat he had taken to begin his journey. That whirlpool eventually puts him aboard Alvida's ship, where he encounters a terrified, desperate cabin boy named Koby.Though this encounter appears to be a pure coincidence at first, lore added later implies that someone, specifically the Man Marked by Flames, must have been responsible for creating the whirlpool that redirected Luffy. If so, this seemingly random turn of events was precipitated by some force lying hidden with the world's greater mysteries.Koby finds Luffy in a barrel in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)Koby is not only a background character; he's a symbol in Luffy's life. He's the representation of Luffy's first victory over oppression, his faith in freedom, and his encouragement to inspire others to pursue their aspirations. Without that encounter, Koby may have never become a Marine, and Luffy's sense of purpose might have been missing the emotional resonance that came with assisting someone to stand up for the first time.It's a bit poetic that the Man Marked by Flames, who possesses one of the keys to the series' final journey, possibly also had a part to play in influencing Luffy's very first step. That whirlpool of apparent chaos might have been the initial ripple of destiny in a tale of inherited will and epic adventure.Final thoughtsA growing theory indicates that the Man Marked by Flames could be part of the reason Luffy encountered Koby in One Piece. The Man Marked by Flames is known for making whirlpools, perhaps creating the whirlpool that sucked Luffy into the sea and to Alvida's ship, where he met Koby.Zoro is recognized as a close ally of Luffy's; however, it was Koby who pushed Luffy along his journey. If true, then the Man Marked by Flames may have created one of Luffy's most important connections without him ever knowing.Related links:One Piece episode 1137 preview shows Bonney's grief and Satan's attackOne Piece's Elbaph arc has been unfair to this character, and it is not SanjiOne Piece anime to receive new theme songs in August 2025