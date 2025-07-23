  • home icon
One Piece's Elbaph arc has been unfair to this character, and it is not Sanji

By Mudassir Kamran
Modified Jul 23, 2025 03:30 GMT
one piece
One Piece's Elbaph arc has been unfair to this character (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is now thirty chapters into the Elbaph arc, the long-awaited land of giants heavily connected to the legacy of Sun God Nika and the dreams of many Straw Hat Pirates. Luffy is in the center, Zoro has walked around the edges of life and death, and Sanji may have a bright future filled with strength and purpose.

Every other member of the crew is experiencing some sort of growth in the form of Elbaph's unique gifts, including Robin, Franky, Brook, Chopper, and even Nami and Jinbe. While this arc is largely a celebration of character growth and mythic unfolding, Usopp has essentially been left behind—neglected, sidelined, and wasted.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How One Piece's Elbaph arc has been unfair to Usopp, explained

The One Piece Elbaph arc is full of personal revelations, mythological richness, and long-awaited payoffs. Luffy is finally on the island that worships the Sun God Nika, fated to discover not just his own identity but the truth of Shanks, Loki, and Joy Boy's legacy.

Most of the Straw Hats are all being actively developed through strong story arcs connected to Elbaph's themes. However, one Straw Hat has been effectively marginalized—Usopp, the sniper who had once dreamed of visiting the land of giants. Elbaph, which could and should have been his signature arc, has remained hollow for him.

Usopp's attachment to Elbaph is not superficial. Ever since Little Garden, his interest in the land of warriors has been firmly established on the basis of admiration for giants such as Dorry and Brogy. His aspiration to become a great warrior of the sea was so aligned with the ideals Elbaph used to stand for: honor, power, and pride on the battlefield.

Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)
If there was ever going to be a time and place for Usopp to excel—become a warrior, earn giants' respect, and demonstrate his courage—it should have been now. Instead, Elbaph redefined itself as a location of myth, divine purpose, and symbolism, no longer revolving around the type of warrior Usopp wanted to be.

Making the situation more glaring is the way everyone else on the crew is undergoing substantial development. Luffy is a living prophecy. Zoro is marching toward his King of Hell in a world based on the underworld. Sanji is likely to be unveiling Conqueror's Haki with help from Scopper Gaban. Robin is deciphering Ohara's lost information.

Franky is communicating with the Tree of Treasure and old shipwrights. Brook is linked to Gunko and Elbaph's music society. Nami is uncovering weather lore related to Skypiea. Even Chopper is moving towards his ambition to cure any disease. Jinbe also is now approaching Fishman history in some ways through Elbaph's allusions to the Red Line.

Usopp was unexpectedly ignored in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)
Usopp, on the other hand, does not have a large obstacle, battle, or time of personal significance. He finds himself in a country that once revered warriors but now has become pacified. Giants are not ferocious fighters anymore. The culture that Usopp admired has withered, and there is not much he can relate to.

There is no duel, no trial, no great warrior to learn from, and no substantial threat compelling Usopp to overcome fear. Even a supporting plot of mentoring the next generation of giant kids comes off as anticlimactic. It demotes his arc to a supporting role, divorced from the narrative urgency involving the other Straw Hats.

Worse still, Elbaph was the perfect place to deal with Usopp's inner weakness—his self-doubt and desire for validation. A situation where he lied his way out of danger and died for it, only to involuntarily inspire a future generation of warriors, would have worked perfectly within Usopp's bold fabulist archetype that makes his charm. But until now, none of that has occurred. His presence is unobtrusive, his effect is negligible, and his emotional trajectory has been stalled.

Usopp as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)
This is disappointing since Usopp is not a supporting character. He's one of the original East Blue crew. He has aspirations, fears, and a function to serve. Oda could have made Elbaph his turning point—the arc in which his legacy would be secured in the eyes of giants and readers alike. Instead, Elbaph comes off like an unfulfilled potential, playing Usopp like an extra when he should have been the focus.

Though it's possible future chapters may still shift focus toward him, the Elbaph arc up to this point has been haphazardly unbalanced. Thematic depth is rich for others, while Usopp is stagnant in a world he once idolized. And for a character whose arc is defined by overcoming fear to become a hero, his stagnation feels unjust. Elbaph had all the tools necessary to be Usopp's best arc. Sadly, it has hardly been his arc at all.

Final thoughts

Usopp's journey was expected to converge with Elbaph in a fashion that fulfilled his dreams and development as a character. But the arc has completely ignored him for everyone else and given him no actual challenge, development, or focus. There has been something for every other Straw Hat in Elbaph, whether it be information, strength, or conviction.

Usopp continues to be stuck in the only location that was once a potential representation of his future. If the story does not turn a corner soon, this Elbaph arc in One Piece is going to be a wasted opportunity for one of the most human, relatable characters.

