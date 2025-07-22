One Piece's Galley-La has turned into a labyrinth of secrets, and the hints were present long before the reveal

One Piece has always hidden major revelations in plain sight, and the truth about the Galley-La Company is probably one of its boldest secrets. What was otherwise regarded as a quirky shipyard in Water 7 is now a key to the ancient history of the world in One Piece.Clues about the true nature of the Galley-La Company—linked with the mythical Garé-La shipwrights—have many allusions throughout the series. This includes Viking imagery and cryogenically frozen giants.Chapter 1154 has quietly cracked open a door, but the clues were always there to see. Way before the World Government's involvement, there was something significant buried in the company's origin. The company known as Galley-La in One Piece has turned into a labyrinth of mysteries, and here’s how we missed the clues all along.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.How Galley-La may have evolved from a simple shipyard into one of One Piece’s deepest conspiracies, explainedThe Galley-La Company as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)What started out in One Piece as a bright, eccentric shipbuilding firm in Water 7 has become something much greater. It's a mystery whose origins could very well go back to the Void Century. The Galley-La Company is now a maze of secret truths.The latest chapters, especially 1154, indicate that its past is also intertwined with ancient legends, influential bloodlines, and even the development of the world's most deadly weapons. It was once perceived by fans as a mere nod to craftsmanship. However, now it appears to have hidden ties to the ancient Garé-La shipwrights of Elbaf, the World Government, and even Blackbeard.The theory takes hold when Elder Jarul in Chapter 1154 speaks of the mythical &quot;Garé-La&quot; of Elbaf—a clear linguistic nod to &quot;Galley-La.&quot; On the surface, it looks like a coincidence, but One Piece never did anything without purpose.The Viking long-boat in Galley-La's corporate logo, the colossal size of its shipyard, and the company's subsequent connections to the World Government suggest that this was never simply a commercial concern.Referring back to Franky's flashback, we already know that before being Galley-La, it was named Tom's Workers. Tom, the inventor of the Oro Jackson, was never put behind bars even after constructing the ship of the Pirate King. Why? Because the World Government made a trade: freedom in exchange for talent.Later, Iceburg follows the move of Tom by accepting the same deal. However, that's where it gets weird—the name &quot;Galley-La&quot; isn't mentioned until after that agreement. It remains unclear whether the name &quot;Galley-La&quot; was chosen by Iceburg or assigned by the World Government with a specific purpose in mind.Blackbeard, Oars, and the frozen giants may all trace back to the ancient Garé-La clanFrozen Giants at Punk Hazard in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)Jarul's story of a frozen giant army provides a shiver-inducing hint. These giants, perhaps cryogenically frozen, bear a striking resemblance to the ones that appeared in Punk Hazard Chapter 660. Law later confirmed in Chapter 668 that the government has indeed been attempting to create giant soldiers for centuries. What if these aren't experiments—but genuine leftovers of the Garé-La?Consider Moria's tale in Chapter 456 of finding Oars in the &quot;Land of Ice.&quot; That location could very well be the same point of origin for Punk Hazard's giants. If so, then Oars, the self-proclaimed &quot;Continent Puller,&quot; might have been the leader of the original Garé-La. That would make him not only a monster but a master shipwright.This theory is supported by the symbolism worn by Oars and Oars Jr.—three skulls, the same motif on Blackbeard's flag.Oars as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)Could Blackbeard be connected to the Garé-La lineage? In Chapter 134, Luffy mentions that inhabitants of snowy nations are said to never sleep. Subsequently, in Chapter 966, Buggy observes that Blackbeard never sleeps. Add to that Moria's comment in Chapter 456 that Oars once held sway over a &quot;nation of evildoers&quot;—and the similarities to Blackbeard's pirate nation become difficult to ignore.This leads to a broader theory: Blackbeard and even Rocks D. Xebec are perhaps heirs of the Garé-La. If the Garé-La were giant-blooded ancient shipwrights, they may be the same &quot;clan&quot; mentioned by the Sea Kings in Chapter 648—the ones who can fix Noah. That would place the Garé-La not only at the heart of Elbaf's mythology, but also into the origins of the Ancient Weapons' history.Blackbeard’s pursuit of Pluton may be tied to his ancient lineage in One PieceBlackbeard may pursue Pluton (Image via Toei Animation)Which brings us to Pluton. Iceburg, many years after Tom's demise, was charged with protecting its blueprints. He even warned that they would be used to develop a force powerful enough to counter the original Pluton, if it were ever revived. This responsibility wasn't just a matter of duty—it was one of heritage.The Garé-La, through Tom and Iceburg, were protecting ancient tech that could be as old as the Void Century itself.Robin discovered in Chapter 203 from the Poneglyph that Pluton was locked away in Wano, although the truth wasn't revealed until Chapter 1054. Where Pluton is located—and that Poseidon is Shirahoshi—are not things Blackbeard knows anymore. Imu's board featuring Luffy, Shirahoshi, Vivi, and Blackbeard makes even greater sense if Blackbeard is linked with the blueprints of Pluton and the Garé-La.If this theory holds true, then Blackbeard’s next move may be an invasion of Wano, seeking to claim Pluton for himself. With his Titanic Captains and Kuzan by his side, he could potentially reactivate an ancient weapon with direct ties to his own ancestry. There is even a chance the former owner of the Ice-Ice Fruit—before Kuzan—happened to be the one who froze the original Garé-La to begin with, preserving them like Saul in Ohara with an &quot;Ice Time Capsule.&quot;Final thoughtsIn One Piece, Galley-La may not simply be a shipbuilding firm—it could be a string that weaves Elbaf, the Void Century, Pluton, and Blackbeard into one. 