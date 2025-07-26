One piece episode 1137 preview shows Bonney's grief and Satan's attack

One Piece episode 1137 dives back into the emotionally charged Egghead Island arc after an eight-episode-long Kuma's past. The preview shows Bonney overcome with grief, clearly struggling with the revelations about her father, Kuma. Her sadness establishes an emotional baseline that is deep, intimate, and utterly devastating.However, the tone quickly shifts to danger as the horrifying Saint Saturn arrives and begins to violently attack Bonney. The tension quickly escalates, combining both sadness and thrilling action. One Piece episode 1137 teases a well-paced mix of sadness and high-tension scenes, an episode fans won't want to miss.Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer, and it includes spoilers from One Piece episode 1137.One Piece episode 1137 preview hints at brutal and emotionally charged installment aheadOne Piece episode 1137 preview teases a violent and emotionally intense installment, beginning with the heartwarming tone of Bonney following the conclusion of Kuma's tragic backstory. Having witnessed her father's suffering, Bonney returns in her child form and experiences a shocking moment of forgiveness toward Dr. Vegapunk.Her acceptance of the sun-shaped pendant as her tenth birthday present offers a brief but moving pause in the turmoil. However, this tranquillity is brutally disrupted by Saint Saturn, who not only mocks Kuma's demise but also physically abuses Bonney.Saturn holding Bonney in anime (Image via Toei Animation)The preview shows Bonney standing up to Saturn boldly, even transforming her arm with her Distorted Future power to attack him. But her abilities weaken inexplicably, and Saturn smashes her again. It is later revealed that Saturn experimented on Bonney as an infant, artificially granting her the Toshi Toshi no Mi ability.His harsh indifference, along with his earlier act of infecting her mother, Ginny, with Sapphire Scales—resulting in Bonney inheriting the disease—adds further emotional weight to the episode.Kuma returns to Egghead Island in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)Meanwhile, Luffy is seen regaining his strength in the background, and Kuma's unforeseen arrival at Egghead Island heightens the tension. As Bonney weeps, overwhelmed with guilt and despair, Saturn commands her to be executed. Just as the bullet is about to hit her, Kuma shows up and slaughters the soldiers, saving Bonney from Saturn's killing blow. The preview ends with Kuma, employing Armament Haki, grabbing Saturn's leg and setting up a massive counterattack.One Piece episode 1137 promises a journey through Bonney's sorrow and Saturn's cold cruelty. It will be packed with emotion and intense action, as One Piece continues the siege of Egghead while seemingly bringing Bonney and Kuma's story, rooted in love and revenge, to a conclusion.Final thoughtsOne Piece episode 1137 promises to be an emotionally packed installment of the Egghead Island arc. The preview hints at Bonny suffering both emotionally and mentally due to Saturn.From childlike forgiveness to savage experiments and near-death moments, the episode teases an emotional rollercoaster of traumas and explosive action. With Kuma's dramatic return and Saturn's cruelty at its peak, viewers can look forward to a strong turning point. One Piece episode 1137 is not merely a follow-up—it's the emotional center of the entire Egghead saga.Related links:Davy Jones' true identity in One Piece could be one that fans already know (&amp; it makes sense)One Piece's Elbaph arc has been unfair to this character, and it is not SanjiOne Piece anime to receive new theme songs in August 2025