One Piece chapter 1099 full summary: Kuma makes a deal with the devil to cure Bonney's disease

One Piece chapter 1099 full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. They brought with them an exciting early look at the upcoming issue’s full events. While initial spoilers were already promising, these latest leaks offer even more exciting information, including the nature of Kuma’s so-called “deal with the devil.”

One Piece chapter 1099 full summary spoilers also excitingly specify that Oda did indeed finish this week’s chapter in full, suggesting his health to be far from a major worry. With the unfinished release seemingly anomalous given this good news, fans are excited to shift their focus back onto the story itself rather than Oda’s wellbeing.

One Piece chapter 1099 sees Kuma make a deal with the devil for Bonney's sake

One Piece chapter 1099 begins immediately where the previous one ended, with King Bekori having returned to the Sorbet Kingdom. After hearing how the king of the Goa Kingdom burned down the Gray Terminal, he plans to do the same in the Sorbet Kingdom with specific villages. Anyone who protests is shot dead by his soldiers.

Unable to stand for this, Bartholomew Kuma destroys his palace and defeats King Bekori, an event later called the One-Man Revolution of Sorbet. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is shown hearing about these events shortly after, while Kuma is forced to become the new King by the citizens’ requests. However, he still chose to live in the church, allowing King Bulldog (the King of two generations prior) to instead run the country.

One Piece chapter 1099 then reveals that Bonney one day ate her Age-Age Fruit by accident, which isn’t actually shown on-screen and is instead referenced. She then uses it to turn into her adult form (the one fans are most familiar with in the series’ contemporary events), resulting in everyone thinking she is Ginny.

King Bulldog then visits the church with his mother Conney one day, prompting Bonney to practice her transformation while looking at the former Queen. This causes her old form to look very similar to Conney, causing everyone to hilariously confuse the two. However, King Bulldog’s visit was done under negative pretexts, revealing that King Bekori had successfully escaped after all and now has the World Government on his side.

One Piece chapter 1099 reveals that the news was portraying Kuma as the evil ruler of the Sorbet Kingdom, which led to the Marines lending their forces to Bekori to take the nation back. Kuma decides to take care of Bekori for good but recognizes that he can’t remain in the Kingdom after doing so. He entrusts Sorbet to Bulldog, who says he’ll take Bonney to live with him in the castle and ensure she stays out of natural light.

Kuma is then seen confronting Bekori, who was accompanied by a Marine fleet in the middle of the sea. Bekori orders the Marines to kill him, but Kuma effortlessly sinks their ships. However, Bekori’s death isn’t confirmed. Kuma then decides to flee to the seas and become a pirate, earning many nicknames and a very high (but unspecified) bounty due to his strength.

One Piece chapter 1099 then shows Bonney living in the Sorbet Kingdom castle all the while, saying she’ll become a pirate just like her father once she turns 10. On the topic of her fateful 10th birthday, Kuma spent his time traveling the world in search of a cure for Bonney’s disease. It’s revealed that the islands he visited this time are where he sent the Straw Hats after the events of the Sabaody Archipelago arc.

Eventually, Kuma reunites with Dragon in the “Wind Granma” ship in the middle of the sea. Save Sabo and Koala, all of the current Revolutionary Army commanders can be seen on the ship. Dragon also shared that Ivankov and Inazuma were both captured and sent to prison, but no further details are offered.

One Piece chapter 1099 then sees Belo Betty ask Kuma if she can become the Commander of the East Army since Dragon wouldn’t allow this without Kuma’s express permission. He laughs, joking that a woman with a bad mouth becoming a commander is fine by him. Dragon then discusses Dr. Vegapunk with Kuma, saying he never recommended it earlier since it’s impossible to speak to Vegapunk when he’s in Punk Hazard.

However, due to a recent accident (the explosion caused by Caesar Clown), Dr. Vegapunk had to move to a new laboratory on Egghead Island. Kuma thanks Dragon for the information, saying he’d love to fight for the Army again if he can cure Bonney. Dragon tells him to leave fate to the “blow of the wind” as the two part ways yet again.

One Piece chapter 1099 then sees Bonney learning to fight, even being able to defeat an adult in hand-to-hand combat while in her child form. Kuma then arrives at Sorbet Kingdom, putting Bonney in a box and taking her to Egghead Island. As Kuma talks with Dr. Vegapunk, Bonney and Setnomaru play with one another.

Dr. Vegapunk reveals that it is possible to cure Bonney’s disease, but the cost will be extremely high due to the cutting-edge technology. He compares it to the cost of building a cyborg. Dr. Vegapunk then tests Kuma’s blood, discovering that he’s a Buccaneer. Dr. Vegapunk asks him why he came to meet a World Government affiliate like himself, to which he says he trusts Dragon.

One Piece chapter 1099 then sees Kuma ask him how his blood is different from a normal human’s, but Dr. Vegapunk says there aren’t enough samples to explain clearly. Dr. Vegapunk then offers to cure Bonney for free if he becomes the host of his clone army. Kuma accepts but asks what the clones will do.

Kuma says that they’ll become Marines, shooting laser beams to defeat evil pirates and having strong bodies to shield innocent people with. Meanwhile, in Mariejois, it’s revealed that Saint Saturn is listening in on their entire conversation. He asserts that Dr. Vegapunk doesn’t know how to properly utilize this chance before saying he has an idea.

However, One Piece chapter 1099 cuts back to Egghead Island before he elaborates. Kuma accepts Dr. Vegapunk’s offer, saying if the clones can save people’s lives then this might be why he was born. Dr. Vegapunk calls him a saint, but Kuma says he’s a “pacifista” in response. The chapter ends with Dr. Vegapunk asserting that this is what the clones will be called, with the series also confirming no break next week.

