Medalist season 2 reveals January 2026 release with new PV and visual

Medalist season 2 TV anime is set to premiere in January 2026, as confirmed via the series' official website on Sunday, July 27, 2025. Alongside the release information, new PV and visuals for the anime were also revealed by Studio ENGI.The popular sports-drama anime series written by Tsurumaikada had a successful season 1 run from January 2025 to March 2025, making Medalist season 2 even more highly anticipated among fans. The anime's season 2 will debut on the &quot;NUMAnimation&quot; programming block on TV Asahi and 23 other affiliate channels.Medalist season 2 officially announced for January 2026As mentioned earlier, Tsurumaikada's Olympic ice-skating anime Medalist season 2 is slated to premiere in January 2026, as announced by the anime's staff via their official website. The series will be broadcast on TV Asahi's &quot;NUMAnimation&quot; programming block and 23 other affiliate channels upon release.Studio ENGI also unveiled a teaser PV along with a visual poster, promoting the Medalist season 2. While the cast and staff members will all be returning for the second installment, a few changes have been made in the staff.The first season's 3DCG environment supervisor, Hazuki Nakamura, will be the art director for season 2, replacing Yōko Nakao from the debut season. Furthermore, Kentaro Kashiwagi, the first season's 3DCG composite supervisor, will serve as the compositing director of photography for season 2, replacing Shin'ichi Komeya.Former Olympic skater Akiko Suzuki choreographed the skating routines in the anime's debut season, in collaboration with retired figure skater Yuhana Yokoi and active competitive figure skater Hinano Isobe. The former athletes will all be returning to do the same for the upcoming installment.Season 1 was released back on January 4, 2025, on the &quot;NUMAnimation&quot; programming block on TV Asahi and 23 affiliated channels, and season 2 will also likely follow the same release schedule. Disney+ is expected to stream season 2, just like the first one.The series is adapted from the Medalist manga series by Tsurumaikada, which has been serialized and published in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine. Kodansha USA Publishing, which licensed the manga, describes the story as:&quot;Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!&quot;Are you excited for Medalist season 2, releasing in January 2026? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.