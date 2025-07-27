SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes original anime announced for October 2025

On Sunday, July 27, 2025, Sony Music and Aniplex announced a new TV anime series, SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes. The anime premieres in October 2025 on the popular Japanese TV network, Fuji TV.Alongside the release announcement, the producers also revealed a character voice trailer for the anime, including a list of several staff members who will be working on the series.Original TV anime SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes to premiere in October 2025As mentioned earlier, the original TV anime series from collaborators Aniplex and Sony Music, SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes, is scheduled to premiere in October 2025. The series will be broadcast on the popular Japanese television network, Fuji TV, as was announced on Sunday, July 27, 2025.While the series is at its preliminary stage of production, a very limited list of staff and cast members has been announced. Regarding the staff members, Fumiaki Maruto, popularly known for being the light novel author and anime scriptwriter of Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend, is in charge of overseeing and writing the series' scripts.SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes anime's main cast (Image via Aniplex, Sony Music)Additionally, Hidari, known for his artwork in Santa Company, Fractale, and Phantom in the Twilight, is credited as the original character designer for the series. Regarding the cast for the anime series, the major character voice actors and actresses have already been signed and are listed as follows:Ayane Sakura as SirenSōma Saitō as JUNEDaisuke Namikawa as YOSUKENobunaga Shimazaki as SōjiAkari Kitō as μ (pronounced &quot;myu&quot;).Sony Music also revealed that they have selected the voice artists for the songs and compositions in the SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes anime series, but will disclose the artists' names later via another announcement.Additionally, both Aniplex and Sony Music had teased the new work with a countdown site on Thursday. The companies stated the anime would have the theme of &quot;Music x Hero.&quot; According to the production companies' description, the story's description reads:&quot;The story centers on the members of the SI-VIS co-ed vocal unit that is wildly popular both inside and outside Japan. Their true secret identity is a group of heroes who fight against a mysterious calamity threating to destroy the world. Through their live performances, they gather the power to fight.&quot;Are you excited for the SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes original TV anime series premiering in October 2025? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.Also read:The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession manga set to end in September 2025Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime confirms 2026 release and staff with PV and visualLord of Mysteries reveals English dub release date, cast, and more