  The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession manga set to end in September 2025

By Ribhu Ghosh
Published Jul 26, 2025 09:23 GMT
The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession manga set to end in September 2025 (Image via Drive)
On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Asuka magazine announced the conclusion of The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession manga on September 24, 2025. The popular fantasy-romance manga's sequel by Aya Shouoto will finish with its third volume.

The sequel series has been running since July 24, 2023, with the latest compiled volume releasing on January 24, 2025, in Kadokawa's Asuka magazine, which has also been licensed by VIZ Media.

September 2025 will mark the end of The Demon Prince of Momochi House manga series

As mentioned earlier, the popular fantasy-romance manga The Demon Prince of Momochi House's sequel series will be ending on September 24, 2025, with the third and final volume of the series. The information was announced in the September issue of Kadokawa's Asuka magazine on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The sequel manga series was launched back in July 2023 by mangaka Aya Shouoto, after the successful run of the original manga series. Viz Media's Shojo Beat imprint published the original manga series in English and released the manga's 16th and final volume in October 2020. VIZ Media also added a description of the series:

"Himari Momochi inherits a mysterious house that comes with its own gorgeous demon guardian. "

VIZ Media further added:

"On her sixteenth birthday, orphan Himari Momochi inherits her ancestral estate that she's never seen. Momochi House exists on the barrier between the human and spiritual realms, and Himari is meant to act as guardian between the two worlds. But on the day she moves in, she finds three handsome squatters already living in the house, and one seems to have already taken over her role!"
The original The Demon Prince of Momochi House also received an anime adaptation back in January 2024, which premiered on Crunchyroll as well as other Japanese TV networks. Additionally, the series has also been adapted into a stage play, which was distributed as a drama CD in 2015.

The manga series has been very popular among fans ever since its release. The mangaka has also created other recognizable titles, like Kiss of the Rose Princess, He's My Only Vampire, and Stray Love Hearts; however, The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession is probably her most coveted work.

Ribhu Ghosh

