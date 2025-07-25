2nd Gundam Hathaway anime movie reveals 2025 premiere with new visual

A second Gundam Hathaway anime movie is slated for release later in 2025, according to the recent announcement. Bandai Namco Filmworks, the company responsible for the production of the upcoming film, made the announcement. Furthermore, the announcement also included a key visual. Bandai Namco Filmworks released this information at the San Diego Comic-Con International on July 24, 2025.The first Gundam Hathaway movie made its release back in 2021. The reception was quite positive since this anime series has garnered an exceptionally dedicated fanbase. Furthermore, the merchandise value of this series is incredibly high. This means the series continues to gain new anime enthusiasts who wish to explore the world of mechs in the Gundam series.Additional information on the second Gundam Hathaway anime movieAs mentioned earlier, a second Gundam Hathaway anime movie is in production, and it will be released later in 2025. The announcement was made on Thursday, that is one July 24, 2025 at the San Diego Comic-Con International event. The animation studio also announced that the movie will undergo a theatrical release in Japan first. Following that, the movie will hit the North American screens shortly after.Fans will be interested to note that the key visual was illustrated by Pablo Uchida. He is an integral part of the main staff, responsible for the character design in the upcoming film. Fans can expect the movie to be released this winter, based on the comments given by the main team at the San Diego Comic-Con International. The key visual features the main characters in the series, with Hathaway Noa receiving a sizeable portion of the visual’s real estate. It also features Gigi Andalucia and Kenneth Sleg, among other popular characters from the first film.A screengrab from the upcoming film project featuring Gigi Andalucia (Image via Sunrise)Shuko Murase will be directing the upcoming Gundam Hathaway anime movie, while Yasuki Muto will oversee the screenplay. Prominent composer Hiroyuki Sawano will provide the music for the film. Pablo Uchida, along with Naoyuki Onda and Shingeki Kuhara, will be responsible for the character design in the second Gundam Hathaway anime movie. Koji Kasamatsu is the sound director, while Daisuke Ima is tasked with editing the film. Sunrise is the studio responsible for the animation production of the upcoming anime film project. Bandai Namco Filmworks will take care of the distribution as well as the overall production of the movie.Junichi Suwabe will voice Kenneth Sleg in the second Gundam Hathaway anime movie. Adding to the star-studded cast is Kensho Ono, who will voice Hathaway Noa. Reina Ueda will lend her voice to Gigi Andalucia in the upcoming film. Last but not least, Soma Saito will voice Lane Aim. The main cast of the film will be updated as time advances.Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.Also Read:Kagurabachi chapter 85 release date and timeGrand Blue season 2 episode 4 release detailsBlack Clover anime sequel officially in production