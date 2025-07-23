Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 is all set to be released on July 29, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers residing in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo MX and other local television channels. Global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.The latest episode highlighted Iori’s quick wit. Despite Cakey’s numerous attempts to get him drunk, she failed miserably. Instead, she was tricked by Iori into drinking an extremely strong alcoholic beverage. Furthermore, Iori’s timing is exceptionally poor at times, and Nanaka misunderstood his intentions. Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 ahead of its release.Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 release detailsChisa Kotegawa as seen in the latest episode (Image via Zero-G and Liber)As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 is slated to release on July 29, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on July 28, 2025. The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 4, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Standard Time9 amMondayJuly 28, 2025Central Standard Time11 amMondayJuly 28, 2025Eastern Standard Time12 pmMondayJuly 28, 2025Greenwich Mean Time4 pmMondayJuly 28, 2025Central European Summer Time6 pmMondayJuly 28, 2025Indian Standard Time9:30 pmMondayJuly 28, 2025Philippine Time12 amTuesdayJuly 29, 2025Australia Central Standard Time1:30 amTuesdayJuly 29, 2025Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 4?As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 on Tokyo MX on July 29, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode at the same time as the previous television channel. MBS will broadcast the episode on July 30, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episodes 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.International audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. This platform does not offer episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will have to avail themselves of the paid services to access the episodes. Furthermore, the streaming platform is available in select regions only.A brief recap of Grand Blue season 2 episode 3The episode began with Iori and his friends bidding adieu to his younger sister Shiori. He breathed a sigh of relief since she wasn’t around. He was looking forward to drinking, and that’s when Chisa brought up Cakey. The two admitted that Iori’s tendency to get naked while drinking didn’t allow Cakey to enjoy drinking with them. However, they were shocked to see her in her swimsuit, drinking with their friends.Cakey was clearly in love with Iori, and she wanted to know if he liked Chisa romantically. Technically, they aren’t cousins since Iori’s father was adopted. Iori’s maternal grandparents adopted his father, which is why Chisa is not his blood relative. Cakey wanted to get Iori and Chisa drunk in an attempt to make them reveal the truth about their love interest.Instead, Iori tricked her into getting drunk. Kotobuki asked Iori about his feelings for Chisa, and he didn’t get a conclusive answer. Either way, it was clear that Cakey had nothing to worry about. The episode ended with Nanaka, Azusa, Iori, Kotobuki, and Tokita enjoying a drink together. That’s when Iori realized that the entire group was exceptionally close and resembled a family.What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 4The upcoming episode could shift its focus to Chisa Kotegawa. While she received a considerable amount of screen time, she wasn’t the center of attention in the recent episode. Therefore, a hilarious sequence of interactions between Iori and Chisa can be expected in Grand Blue season 2 episode 4.Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.Also Read:Kagurabachi chapter 85 release date and timeGrand Blue season 2 episode 3 release detailsBlack Clover anime sequel officially in production