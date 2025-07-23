  • home icon
Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Jul 23, 2025 10:30 GMT
Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 release details (Image via Zero-G and Liber)
Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 is all set to be released on July 29, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers residing in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo MX and other local television channels. Global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.

The latest episode highlighted Iori’s quick wit. Despite Cakey’s numerous attempts to get him drunk, she failed miserably. Instead, she was tricked by Iori into drinking an extremely strong alcoholic beverage. Furthermore, Iori’s timing is exceptionally poor at times, and Nanaka misunderstood his intentions. Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 ahead of its release.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 release details

Chisa Kotegawa as seen in the latest episode (Image via Zero-G and Liber)
As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 is slated to release on July 29, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on July 28, 2025. The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 4, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Standard Time

9 am

Monday

July 28, 2025

Central Standard Time

11 am

Monday

July 28, 2025

Eastern Standard Time

12 pm

Monday

July 28, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time

4 pm

Monday

July 28, 2025

Central European Summer Time

6 pm

Monday

July 28, 2025

Indian Standard Time

9:30 pm

Monday

July 28, 2025

Philippine Time

12 am

Tuesday

July 29, 2025

Australia Central Standard Time

1:30 am

Tuesday

July 29, 2025

Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 4?

As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2 episode 4 on Tokyo MX on July 29, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode at the same time as the previous television channel. MBS will broadcast the episode on July 30, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episodes 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.

International audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. This platform does not offer episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will have to avail themselves of the paid services to access the episodes. Furthermore, the streaming platform is available in select regions only.

A brief recap of Grand Blue season 2 episode 3

The episode began with Iori and his friends bidding adieu to his younger sister Shiori. He breathed a sigh of relief since she wasn’t around. He was looking forward to drinking, and that’s when Chisa brought up Cakey. The two admitted that Iori’s tendency to get naked while drinking didn’t allow Cakey to enjoy drinking with them. However, they were shocked to see her in her swimsuit, drinking with their friends.

Cakey was clearly in love with Iori, and she wanted to know if he liked Chisa romantically. Technically, they aren’t cousins since Iori’s father was adopted. Iori’s maternal grandparents adopted his father, which is why Chisa is not his blood relative. Cakey wanted to get Iori and Chisa drunk in an attempt to make them reveal the truth about their love interest.

Instead, Iori tricked her into getting drunk. Kotobuki asked Iori about his feelings for Chisa, and he didn’t get a conclusive answer. Either way, it was clear that Cakey had nothing to worry about. The episode ended with Nanaka, Azusa, Iori, Kotobuki, and Tokita enjoying a drink together. That’s when Iori realized that the entire group was exceptionally close and resembled a family.

What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 4

The upcoming episode could shift its focus to Chisa Kotegawa. While she received a considerable amount of screen time, she wasn’t the center of attention in the recent episode. Therefore, a hilarious sequence of interactions between Iori and Chisa can be expected in Grand Blue season 2 episode 4.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Rohan Jagannath

Rohan Jagannath

Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.

He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.

Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.

In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing.

