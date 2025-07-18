Grand Blue season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grand Blue season 2 episode 3 is set to be released on July 22, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers residing in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo MX and other local television channels. Global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.

The latest episode focused on Iori’s younger sister, who stayed at her uncle’s house for a few days. Her ulterior motives were clear during the initial parts of the episode. As time progressed, fans saw the character develop a genuine interest in diving. She also looked at the hobby from her brother’s perspective, which gave her a well-rounded understanding of her brother.

Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 3 ahead of its release.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 3 release details

As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 3 is slated to release on July 22, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on July 21, 2025.

The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 3, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Monday July 21, 2025 Central Standard Time 11 am Monday July 21, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Monday July 21, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4 pm Monday July 21, 2025 Central European Summer Time 6 pm Monday July 21, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:30 pm Monday July 21, 2025 Philippine Time 12 am Tuesday July 22, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am Tuesday July 22, 2025

Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 3?

As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2 episode 3 on Tokyo MX on July 22, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode at the same time as the previous television channel.

MBS will broadcast the episode on July 23, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episodes 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.

International audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. This platform does not offer episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will have to avail themselves of the paid services to access the episodes. Furthermore, the streaming platform is available in select regions only.

A brief recap of Grand Blue season 2 episode 2

Shiori surprises her elder brother in the latest episode (Image via Zero-G and Liber)

The latest episode began with Shiori barging in on the mess that Iori created. Nanaka wanted him to marry Chisa, since she thought the two were romantically interested in each other. However, Shiori’s deductive abilities were incredible, and she used them to prove her brother’s innocence. At first, it seemed like she was quite attached to her brother. However, that wasn’t the case. She is exceptionally manipulative and wants to convince her elder brother to manage their family business, running their Ryokan.

Plenty of instances revealed Shiori’s true opinions about her brother. It seemed like Iori knew his younger sister well. However, he didn’t know anything about her favorite food, her interests, or her weaknesses. Towards the end of the episode, he admitted to his shortcomings, but he also revealed her real reason for her visit. Iori’s insight shocked his younger sister and fans alike.

What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 3?

Now that Shiori has departed for her hometown, the focus will shift back to Iori and his friends in the diving club. He has earned his diving permit, and therefore, the group could potentially plan a trip to dive elsewhere. However, the usual banter between Iori, Chisa, and Kohei will continue to entertain fans for the entirety of the episode.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

