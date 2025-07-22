VIZ set to co-produce Hirayasumi anime

On Monday, July 21, 2025, VIZ Media informed Sportskeeda Anime of their plans to co-produce the anime adaptation for Keigo Shinzo's critically acclaimed manga Hirayasumi via email correspondence. The animation for the series will be handled by Production +h.
Hirayasumi, written and illustrated by Keigo Shinzo, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine since April 2021. Since then, the manga has been collected into six volumes with over 1.1 million copies in circulation worldwide.
VIZ Media and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd. announce co-production of Hirayasumi
On Monday, July 21, VIZ Media announced that they are set to co-produce Keigo Shinzo's Hirayasumi manga into an anime alongside Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd. This co-production is set to mark a milestone in VIZ Media’s anime slate, underscoring its role as a global creative partner and champion of Japan’s most acclaimed storytellers.
The series's animation will be handled by Production +h. The animation studio is responsible for producing some high-profile works, such as The Orbital Children and Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction.
Surprisingly, that's not all, as a live-action adaptation, i.e., a television drama, has also been announced for Hirayasumi. The TV drama will premiere on NHK General in Fall 2025.
To celebrate these announcements, manga creator Keigo Shinzo drew a new illustration and shared a message via VIZ Media:
“I’m so happy to hear it’s being adapted into an anime and a drama! I’m really looking forward to seeing both shows!” said Keigo Shinzo
Meanwhile, the original illustration from the manga creator Keigo Shinzo features Hiroto Ikuta and Natsumi Kobayashi standing in front of their home, showing peace signs toward the audience. One can also spot a tall sunflower plant growing between them.
What is Hirayasumi about?
Hirayasumi follows the story of 29-year-old Hiroto Ikuta, a freelance worker employed at a fishing pond. While he does not have a girlfriend or plans for the future, he couldn't be any happier. His breezy lifestyle was not easy for everyone to understand. However, in a world filled with anxiety, confusion, and grief, the story follows Hiroto and the people around him as they do their best to figure out their lives.
