VIZ set to co-produce Hirayasumi anime

On Monday, July 21, 2025, VIZ Media informed Sportskeeda Anime of their plans to co-produce the anime adaptation for Keigo Shinzo's critically acclaimed manga Hirayasumi via email correspondence. The animation for the series will be handled by Production +h.

Ad

Hirayasumi, written and illustrated by Keigo Shinzo, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine since April 2021. Since then, the manga has been collected into six volumes with over 1.1 million copies in circulation worldwide.

VIZ Media and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd. announce co-production of Hirayasumi

Hiroto Ikuta and Natsumi Kobayashi as seen in the manga (Image via Shogakukan)

On Monday, July 21, VIZ Media announced that they are set to co-produce Keigo Shinzo's Hirayasumi manga into an anime alongside Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd. This co-production is set to mark a milestone in VIZ Media’s anime slate, underscoring its role as a global creative partner and champion of Japan’s most acclaimed storytellers.

Ad

Trending

The series's animation will be handled by Production +h. The animation studio is responsible for producing some high-profile works, such as The Orbital Children and Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction.

Hiroto Ikuta and Natsumi Kobayashi as seen in the manga (Image via Shogakukan)

Surprisingly, that's not all, as a live-action adaptation, i.e., a television drama, has also been announced for Hirayasumi. The TV drama will premiere on NHK General in Fall 2025.

Ad

To celebrate these announcements, manga creator Keigo Shinzo drew a new illustration and shared a message via VIZ Media:

“I’m so happy to hear it’s being adapted into an anime and a drama! I’m really looking forward to seeing both shows!” said Keigo Shinzo

New manga illustration drawn by Keigo Shinzo (Image via Keigo Shinzo)

Meanwhile, the original illustration from the manga creator Keigo Shinzo features Hiroto Ikuta and Natsumi Kobayashi standing in front of their home, showing peace signs toward the audience. One can also spot a tall sunflower plant growing between them.

Ad

What is Hirayasumi about?

Hirayasumi follows the story of 29-year-old Hiroto Ikuta, a freelance worker employed at a fishing pond. While he does not have a girlfriend or plans for the future, he couldn't be any happier. His breezy lifestyle was not easy for everyone to understand. However, in a world filled with anxiety, confusion, and grief, the story follows Hiroto and the people around him as they do their best to figure out their lives.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More