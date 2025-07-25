Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime confirms 2026 release and staff with PV and visual

On Friday, July 25, 2025, the official website and X account for the Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime shared a new promotional video and visual, revealing the show's 2026 release window and the primary staff members.Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime serves as an adaptation of the light novel series written by Nekoko and illustrated by Naji Yanagida. The series was originally started as a web novel before it began its publication on Earth Star Entertainment. Eventually, the light novel series was moved to Square Enix. The novels also have a manga version with Rio's illustrations.Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime set to debut in 2026According to the latest teaser promotional video from the official staff, the Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime will begin its broadcast in 2026. More information about the Isekai anime's exact release date will be revealed in the future.The teaser PV gives fans a glimpse of the fantastical setting of the show and highlights the daily life of Ilusia, who has hatched from an egg into a baby dragon. Furthermore, the promotional clip features hostile monsters. Overall, the short video gives an idea of what the show is about.Likewise, the first key visual depicts the protagonist, Ilusia, happily walking through the forest, with the other main heroine, Milia, following him gently. It was previously announced that Shunichi Toki would voice Ilusia, while Miku Ito would play Miria. The other cast member is Ami Koshimizu as the Divine Voice.Details about the primary staff members have also arrived. Yuta Takamura directs the Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime at the joint production of GA-CREW and Felix Film, with Nobuyoshi Arai as the assistant director. Tatsuhiko Urahata is in charge of handling the series scripts.Hiroyashi Oda is listed as the monster designer, while Masahito Onoda is the character designer. Ko Otani is the music composer at IMAGINE, while Tsuyoshi Takahashi is listed as the sound director.A brief synopsis of the Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling animeIlusia, as seen in the PV (Image via GA-CREW and Felix Film)Based on the original light novel series, the Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime follows the story of a man who is reborn as a powerless dragon egg in a dangerous, fantastical world.With the help of a mysterious voice in its head, the dragon hatchling, named Ilusia, strives to grow into the most powerful beast in the world. As such, the anime will depict Ilusia's growth.Also read:First Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie breaks yet another Japanese box office record in four daysLord of Mysteries reveals English dub release date, cast, and moreLi'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right anime unveils October 2025 premiere and more with first PV