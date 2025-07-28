Kadokawa to launch new The Moon Cries at My Last Wish manga in August 2025

On Saturday, July 26, the September issue of Kadokawa's Shonen Ace magazine revealed that Heaven's Lost Property mangaka Suu Minazaki will launch a new manga titled The Moon Cries at My Last Wish in the magazine's October issue, set to release on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Suu Minazuki is a Japanese manga creator best known for the manga series Heaven's Lost Property. Some of his other notable works include Plunderer, Gou-Dere Sora Nagihara, Watashi no Messiah-sama, and others. His most recent manga, Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents, concluded in August 2024.

The Moon Cries at My Last Wish manga promotional image (Image via Kadokawa)

The upcoming manga series is titled "Saigo no Negai ni Tsuki ga Naku" or "The Moon Cries at My Last Wish." It will debut in the October issue of Shonen Ace magazine, scheduled for release on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The new manga is set to feature on the magazine's cover.

Fuguri, Tanpopo, Hamuel, and Yurara as seen in the manga (Image via Kadokawa)

As teased by the magazine, the manga features a "humans vs. vampires" story centering on two childhood friends, Niizuki and Asahi. The two friends live on a small island.

One day, Asahi, who is usually afraid of the night, dares to go to a night summer festival at their village. There, Asahi manages to inadvertently undo the seal on a local shrine. This development saw a bewitching angelic vampire appear in front of Asahi. Soon after, the festival turns into a massacre.

Nymph and Ikaros as seen in Heaven's Lost Property anime (Image via AIC ASTA)

Before working on The Moon Cries at My Last Wish, Suu Minazaki's most recent manga was Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents: Baths, Lavatories, and Angels Are Communal. That manga began serialization in December 2022 and concluded in August 2024, with Kadokawa publishing its fifth and final volume in October 2024.

Before that, the manga creator had penned several other manga, such as Dokunie Cooking, Plunderer, Sora no Otoshimono Pico, Daisuki desu!! Mahou Tenshi Cosmos, Heaven's Lost Property, Gou-Dere Sora Nagihara, He~nshin!!: Sonata Birdie Rush, Seven Ocean, Judas, and Watashi no Messiah-sama.

