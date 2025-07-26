Recent Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie leaks result in official statement on piracy issues

  • home icon
By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Jul 26, 2025 10:47 GMT
Demon Slayer issues a warning to miscreants for copyright violations (Image via Ufotable)
Demon Slayer issues a warning to miscreants for copyright violations (Image via Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has issued an official statement addressing the recent piracy concerns. The entire film has reportedly been leaked on various pirated anime viewing platforms. The statement warned viewers that recording the film without permission is a crime. Furthermore, the officials plan on taking strict actions that include, but are not limited to, criminal prosecution against copyright violations.

The statement was released on July 25, 2025, via a post on X. The official account for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie shared a post that included four images detailing the potential consequences for copyright violations.

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie warns miscreants in light of the recent piracy issues

It has been brought to the attention of officials that the movie has been uploaded illegally on various pirated websites. Furthermore, clips from the film are circulating on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, among other notable platforms. Official sources stated that penalties for copyright violations could include up to 10 years of imprisonment or a fine of up to 10 million yen.

Even if the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie was uploaded anonymously, officials reassured netizens that the perpetrator's identity could be found and would be punished accordingly. They also acknowledged the fans’ longstanding support. The reason for such stringent actions is in recognition of the loyal support that fans have shown over the years.

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is not the first victim of piracy-related issues. Almost every anime title that releases content is uploaded to illegal websites. It is noteworthy to mention that the film in question has broken Japanese box office records. Therefore, pirating its contents will certainly hurt the sales figures as well as the overall viewing experience for fans alike.

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie release details

Currently, the film is being screened in Japan. However, international audiences will be able to access the movie starting September 12, 2025. Given its sheer popularity, viewers can expect distributors to bring it to theaters close to them. As the release date approaches, the date for ticket sales will also be revealed.

Furthermore, international audiences can now watch the latest trailer, which includes new cuts from the film. These clips feature some of the most beloved characters in Demon Slayer, like Gyomei Himejima and Sanemi Shinazugawa. Fans will also be pleased to know that the movie will be screened in the IMAX format as well. This format enhances the overall viewing experience thanks to cutting-edge technology that has improved both the audio and visual elements.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Edited by Rohan Jagannath
