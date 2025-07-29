World Trigger manga enters another hiatus, return date revealed

On Monday, July 28, 2025, the World Trigger manga announced that the series will take a one-issue break due to the author's poor health. The manga will not publish a chapter in the Jump Square magazine on August 4 and will instead release its next chapter on Thursday, September 4, 2025.World Trigger, written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, is a Japanese manga that was first serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from February 2013 to November 2018, and later transferred to Jump Square in December 2018. Toei Animation later animated the series, releasing three seasons of television anime.World Trigger manga set to release next chapter in September 2025On Monday, July 28, 2025, the editor of World Trigger manga took to the series' official X (formerly Twitter) account to announce that the manga would not publish a new chapter in the upcoming September special issue of Shueisha's Jump Square magazine on Monday, August 4, 2025, due to the author's poor health.Instead, the manga is set to take a one-issue hiatus and is scheduled to return in the magazine's October special issue. Jump Square magazine's October special is set to be published on Thursday, September 4, 2025.Satoshi Mizukami as seen in the World Trigger manga (Image via Shueisha)Additionally, the manga editor issued a sincere apology to the readers who were eagerly anticipating the manga's new chapter in the magazine's upcoming issue. Lastly, the editor thanked the fans for understanding the situation.This is not the first time manga creator Daisuke Ashihara has taken a hiatus due to his poor health. After the manga's serialization began, the creator went on hiatus in November 2016 due to physical health problems. After he returned two years later in October 2018, he released five chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump, following which Shueisha swiftly transferred the series to Jump Square magazine in December 2018.Ruka Shinoda as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)The series creator later took breaks in August 2023 and January 2024. After that, he took another one-month break in January 2025 to work on the manga's 28th compiled volume. The manga volume was later released in February 2025.Unfortunately, during this break, the manga creator Daisuke Ashihara again suffered from poor health. This health issue saw him extend his one-month break to two. Following that, the World Trigger manga returned to serialization in March 2025.Related LinksKadokawa to launch new The Moon Cries at My Last Wish manga in August 2025 in Monthly Shonen AceRecent Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie leaks result in official statement on piracy issuesThe Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession manga set to end in September 2025