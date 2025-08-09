  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Propaganda we hear every year" - Netizens react to the rumor of Taylor Swift performing at VMAs 2025

"Propaganda we hear every year" - Netizens react to the rumor of Taylor Swift performing at VMAs 2025

By Akanksha Mishra
Published Aug 09, 2025 18:05 GMT
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Source: Getty

On Friday, August 8, @ThePopTingz shared a tweet about Taylor Swift, rumored to be one of the performing acts at the 2025 MTV VMAs, which will be hosted at Elmont's UBS Arena on September 7, 2025.

Ad

Swift has had a long-standing history with the VMAs, as the singer is one of the artists with the most awards won at the event (30), tied only with Beyoncé.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While there has been new confirmation about the news, it has already attracted the attention of netizens. One of them commented:

"Propaganda we hear every year"
Ad

Some netizens claimed that the rumor of Taylor Swift performing at the VMAs was most likely to be untrue.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others poked fun at the You Belong With Me singer's performance skills.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Taylor Swift is in the running for the Artist of the Year award at the VMAs

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Source: Getty

The rumor about Taylor Swift performing at the VMAs comes days after the MTV award show announced its nominations for all categories for this year. Swift was nominated in a single category this year, Artist of the Year.

Ad

According to Billboard, Swift is competing for the award with other A-list artists like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, and The Weeknd. Gaga has won the most nominations this year, bagging nods across 12 categories. A majority of the singer's nominations are credited to her latest hit with Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile.

Mars closely follows Lady Gaga with 11 nods, Kendrick Lamar with 10, Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter with eight each, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd with seven each, and Billie Eilish with six.

Ad

Lady Gaga, who has already won 18 VMAs in her career so far, has previously dominated the nominations in 2010 (with 13 nods) as well as 2020 (with nine nods).

Despite winning the Video of the Year consecutively for the last three years, Taylor is not included in the category this year. Her only music video eligible for entering the VMAs this year was I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, which unfortunately didn't make the cut.

Ad

Besides Taylor, the other artists in the competition who have already won the award in the past are Lady Gaga (who won it in 2020) and Bad Bunny (who won it in 2022).

If Taylor Swift performs at the VMAs this year, it will mark another return of the singer to the stage. According to USA Today, her first performance at the VMAs was in 2010, when she performed "Innocent." The following year, Swift's rendition of Shake It Off at the VMAs was highly praised at the award show.

Ad

Four years later, Taylor appeared on the stage again in 2015 - this time alongside Nicki Minaj for a mashup of Bad Blood. In 2019, the Blank Space singer performed Lover and You Need To Calm Down.

Besides her performance, Swift has also gained spotlight at the VMAs for her announcements. In 2022, the singer announced her new album, Midnights, at the award show as she celebrated the 13th anniversary of winning her first VMA.

About the author
Akanksha Mishra

Akanksha Mishra

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

Know More
Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications