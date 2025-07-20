“This is… revolutionary”- Netizens react as Billie Eilish announces new 3D concert project helmed by Oscar-winning director James Cameron

  • home icon
By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 20, 2025 08:05 GMT
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Billie Eilish has announced a collaboration project with James Cameron. She revealed that she is working on a 3D concert project with the Oscar-winning director. Eilish performed in Manchester on Saturday, July 19.

During the show, she revealed the presence of Cameron in the audience and also announced the project. She also shared that she will be wearing the same outfit in all four shows in Manchester. Billie Eilish said (h/t Variety):

“So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here. Basically, I can’t say much about it but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D."
She further continued,

"So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row.”
Fans online have reacted to this announcement, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"This is… revolutionary. Say what you want and will about Billie but she’s actually the most imperial popstar of gen z. She’s the first one that will 100% go down in history alongside Taylor and Beyonce."
"this might clear every concert film we’ve ever had, oh we are seated!" another wrote.
"Billie x James Cameron? That’s not a concert, that’s a cultural moment. 3D soundtracks and feels history’s loading in real time," another commented.

Many fans backed the singer to win multiple awards once the project is released, as one wrote:

"She’s coming for those awards"
"OMGGGGGG she’s coming for that Tony award already," another commented.
"give her the Oscar’s omg," another wrote.

Eilish has previously released a concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, and a documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Billie Eilish was a big winner at the AMA 2025

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show (Image Source: Getty)
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show (Image Source: Getty)

While fans are hoping for more awards, the American singer-songwriter won a few earlier this year at the American Music Awards 2025 in May. She won in all seven categories she was nominated in, including Artist of the Year.

Eilish also won the Favorite Female Pop Artist award. She won Album of the Year and Favorite Pop Album for Hit Me Hard and Soft. She won Song of the Year and Favorite Pop Song for Birds of a Feather. She also won the Favorite Touring Artist, beating the likes of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The singer is, notably, on tour right now as well with her 2024 album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. She started in September last year in North America before moving to Australia and is currently in Europe. She will move to Japan after her shows in Manchester United before ending the tour back in the US in San Francisco on November 23.

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Tiasha
