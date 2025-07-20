“This is… revolutionary”- Netizens react as Billie Eilish announces new 3D concert project helmed by Oscar-winning director James Cameron

Billie Eilish has announced a collaboration project with James Cameron. She revealed that she is working on a 3D concert project with the Oscar-winning director. Eilish performed in Manchester on Saturday, July 19. During the show, she revealed the presence of Cameron in the audience and also announced the project. She also shared that she will be wearing the same outfit in all four shows in Manchester. Billie Eilish said (h/t Variety):“So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here. Basically, I can’t say much about it but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D.&quot;She further continued,&quot;So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row.”Also Read: &quot;He is huge&quot;: Billie Eilish crowns Kai Cenat the GOAT of streamingFans online have reacted to this announcement, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:&quot;This is… revolutionary. Say what you want and will about Billie but she’s actually the most imperial popstar of gen z. She’s the first one that will 100% go down in history alongside Taylor and Beyonce.&quot;&quot;this might clear every concert film we’ve ever had, oh we are seated!&quot; another wrote.&quot;Billie x James Cameron? That’s not a concert, that’s a cultural moment. 3D soundtracks and feels history’s loading in real time,&quot; another commented.Many fans backed the singer to win multiple awards once the project is released, as one wrote:&quot;She’s coming for those awards&quot;&quot;OMGGGGGG she’s coming for that Tony award already,&quot; another commented.&quot;give her the Oscar’s omg,&quot; another wrote.Eilish has previously released a concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, and a documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.Also Read: &quot;I missed her&quot; — Fans react as NewJeans’ Hanni covers Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and more in recent Instagram liveBillie Eilish was a big winner at the AMA 20252025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show (Image Source: Getty)While fans are hoping for more awards, the American singer-songwriter won a few earlier this year at the American Music Awards 2025 in May. She won in all seven categories she was nominated in, including Artist of the Year.Eilish also won the Favorite Female Pop Artist award. She won Album of the Year and Favorite Pop Album for Hit Me Hard and Soft. She won Song of the Year and Favorite Pop Song for Birds of a Feather. She also won the Favorite Touring Artist, beating the likes of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.The singer is, notably, on tour right now as well with her 2024 album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. She started in September last year in North America before moving to Australia and is currently in Europe. She will move to Japan after her shows in Manchester United before ending the tour back in the US in San Francisco on November 23.Also Read: What’s up with the arrogance?&quot; — Internet reacts to Billie Eilish's brother Finneas calling out &quot;terrible songs on new music Friday this week&quot;