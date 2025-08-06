VMAs 2025: Complete nominations, date, venue, and more explored

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are set to air on Sunday, September 7, at 8 pm ET, broadcasting live from UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. For the first time, the VMAs will air on CBS, alongside simulcasts on MTV and streaming via Paramount+ in the U.S.

Fan voting is now open in 19 categories until September 5 at 6 pm ET, with extended voting for Best New Artist. Viewers can also boost votes via Instagram using artist-specific hashtags through August 8, 2025. A daily “Power Hour” between 1 and 2 pm ET from August 7 to September 4 will allow double voting per category.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars lead the VMAs 2025 nominations

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars at the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga leads the 2025 VMAs with 12 nominations, followed by Bruno Mars with 11. This marks the third time Gaga has led nominations at the VMAs, following 2010, when she had 13 nods, and 2020, when she had 9 nods, tying for the lead with Ariana Grande in the latter.

With 18 VMAs wins to date, Gaga is currently second to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for the most wins, who are both tied with 30 VMAs wins each. Both Swift and Beyoncé received one nomination each this year for the category Artist of the Year.

Bruno Mars’ nominations include two in Video of the Year: one for his duet with Lady Gaga on Die With a Smile and another for his collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Rosé on APT. Mars becomes the fourth artist to have two Video of the Year nominations in a single year in the VMAs, joining David Lee Roth (1985), U2 (1988), and Lady Gaga (2010).

Rosé has also made history as the first K-pop star nominated for Video of the Year at the VMAs. The BLACKPINK member has secured eight solo nominations overall, tying with Sabrina Carpenter. Other artists with multiple nominations include Kendrick Lamar, who has 10 nominations, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, who have 7 each, and Billie Eilish, who has 6 nominations.

Nominations for Video of the Year

Bruno Mars and Rosé in APT. (Image via YouTube/ROSÉ)

The 2025 VMAs Video of the Year category guarantees a new winner after Taylor Swift’s three-year winning streak comes to a close. Swift’s only eligible music video, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart for The Tortured Poets Department, was not nominated. The category features:

Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

APT. by Bruno Mars & Rosé

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

brighter days ahead by Ariana Grande

Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish

Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter

Timeless by The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

Lamar’s Not Like Us previously won five Grammys during the 67th GRAMMY Awards, including Best Music Video. The LA rapper is a two-time Video of the Year winner at the VMAs, tied with Beyoncé, Eminem, Missy Elliott, and Rihanna. A third win will secure him the second position after Taylor Swift, who leads with five.

Ariana Grande’s brighter days ahead is also nominated in the Best Long Form Video category, previously won only by Madonna in 1991, Beyoncé in 2016, and Taylor Swift in 2022. The full list of nominations for the category is as follows:

Ariana Grande for brighter days ahead

Bad Bunny for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)

Damiano David for FUNNY little STORIES

Mac Miller for Balloonerism

Miley Cyrus for Something Beautiful

The Weeknd for Hurry Up Tomorrow

Artist of the Year and Best New Artist nominations at the 2025 VMAs

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

The 2025 VMAs’ Artist of the Year nominees include past winners like Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny, as well as potential first-timers, including Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar. Here are all the nominees:

Lady Gaga

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist nominees for 2025 are:

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

New country category makes VMAs debut

Chris Stapleton at the 58th Annual CMA Awards (Image via Getty)

The VMAs have added a Best Country category in 2025. The inaugural nominees include:

Chris Stapleton for Think I’m in Love With You

Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood for I’m Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll for Liar

Lainey Wilson for 4x4xU

Megan Moroney for Am I Okay?

Morgan Wallen for Smile

The addition of the country category at the VMAs follows similar genre-specific additions in past years, which include Best Latin introduced in 2010, Best K-Pop introduced in 2019, and Best Afrobeats introduced in 2023. The full list of nominations for each of these categories for the 2025 VMAs is as follows:

Best Latin

Bad Bunny for BAILE INoLVIDABLE

J Balvin for Rio

KAROL G for Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Peso Pluma for LA PATRULLA

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos for Khé?

Shakira for Soltera

Best K-Pop

aespa for Whiplash

Stray Kids for Chk Chk Boom

Jimin for Who

Jisoo for earthquake

Jennie for like JENNIE

Rosé for toxic till the end

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & RAYE for Born Again

Best Afrobeats

Asake & Travis Scott for Active

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott for TaTaTa

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, & Shenseea for Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)

Rema for Baby (Is It a Crime)

Tems ft. Asake for Get It Right

Tyla for PUSH 2 START

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz for Piece Of My Heart

Tyla won in the Beat Afrobeats category in the 2024 VMAs (Image via Getty)

Other major contenders and the full list of nominations in non-technical categories at the 2025 VMAs

Eminem, the most awarded male artist in the history of the VMAs, has secured three nominations in 2025, one for the Video for Good category, and two for the Best Hip-Hop category. The complete nominations for these two categories are as follows:

Video for Good

Burna Boy for Higher

Charli XCX for Guess

Doechii for Anxiety

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll for Somebody Save Me

Selena Gomez, benny blanco for Younger and Hotter Than Me

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan for Sleepwalking

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii for Anxiety

Drake for NOKIA

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll for Somebody Save Me

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red for WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

LL COOL J ft. Eminem for Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott for 4X4

Eminem performs on stage at the 2024 VMAs (Image via Getty)

The Marías stands out as the only group or duo with more than one nomination at the 2025 VMAs, including a nod for Best Alternative with Back to Me. The full list of nominations for the category is as follows:

Best Alternative

Gigi Perez for Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons for Wake Up

Lola Young for Messy

MGK & Jelly Roll for Lonely Road

sombr for back to friends

The Marías for Back to Me

Bad Bunny, the top Latin nominee for the 2025 VMAs, earned four nods across the Best Latin, Artist of the Year, Best Album, and Best Long Form Video categories. Bunny previously won Artist of the Year at the 2022 VMAs and was nominated again in 2024.

The remaining full list of nominations for the 2025 VMAs is as follows:

Song of the Year

Alex Warren for Ordinary

Billie Eilish for Birds of a Feather

Doechii for Anxiety

Ed Sheeran for Sapphire

Gracie Abrams for I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars for Die With a Smile

Lorde for What Was That

Rosé & Bruno Mars for APT.

Tate McRae for Sports Car

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti for Timeless

Best Collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs for Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA for luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars for Die With a Smile

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton for Pour Me a Drink

Rosé & Bruno Mars for APT.

Selena Gomez & benny blanco for Sunset Blvd

Best Album

Bad Bunny for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Kendrick Lamar for GNX

Lady Gaga for Mayhem

Morgan Wallen for I’m the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd for Hurry Up Tomorrow

Bad Bunny at the 2022 MTV VMAs (Image via Getty)

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Best Pop

Alex Warren for Ordinary

Ariana Grande for brighter days ahead

Ed Sheeran for Sapphire

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars for Die With a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars for APT.

Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild

Best R&B

Chris Brown for Residuals

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs for MUTT (REMIX)

Mariah Carey for Type Dangerous

PARTYNEXTDOOR for N o C h i l l

Summer Walker for Heart of a Woman

SZA for Drive

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti for Timeless

Best Rock

Coldplay for All My Love

Evanescence for Afterlife (From Netflix’s Devil May Cry)

Green Day for One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz for Honey

Linkin Park for The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots for The Contract

MTV Push Performance of the Year

August 2024 - Shaboozey for A Bar Song (Tipsy)

September 2024 - Ayra Starr for Last Heartbreak Song

October 2024 - Mark Ambor for Belong Together

November 2024 - Lay Bankz for Graveyard

December 2024 - Dasha for Bye Bye Bye

January 2025 - KATSEYE for Touch

February 2025 - Jordan Adetunji for KEHLANI

March 2025 - Leon Thomas for YES IT IS

April 2025 - Livingston for Shadow

May 2025 - Damiano David for Next Summer

June 2025 - Gigi Perez for Sailor Song

July 2025 - ROLE MODEL for Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

The 2025 VMAs nominations for technical categories

Lady Gaga performing at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Image via Getty)

The technical categories at the 2025 VMAs include Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Visual Effects.

The full list of nominations for each of the categories in the 2025 VMAs is as follows:

Best Direction

Ariana Grande for brighter days ahead

Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish for Guess

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

Lady Gaga for Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars for APT.

Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild

Best Art Direction

Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish for Guess

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

Lady Gaga for Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars for APT.

Lorde for Man Of The Year

Miley Cyrus for End of the World

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande for brighter days ahead

Ed Sheeran for Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

Lady Gaga for Abracadabra

Miley Cyrus for Easy Lover

Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild

Miley Cyrus at the Billions Club Series Paris (Image via Getty)

Best Editing

Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish for Guess

Ed Sheeran for Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

Lady Gaga for Abracadabra

Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild

Tate McRae for Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)

Best Choreography

Doechii for Anxiety

FKA twigs for Eusexua

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

Lady Gaga for Abracadabra

Tyla for PUSH 2 START

Zara Larsson for Pretty Ugly

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande for brighter days ahead

Lady Gaga for Abracadabra

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars for APT.

Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild

Tate McRae for Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)

The Weeknd for Hurry Up Tomorrow

The 2025 VMAs are executive-produced by Bruce Gillmer, Jesse Ignjatovic, and Barb Bialkowski, with Van Toffler serving as a producer. Alicia Portugal serves as co-executive producer, Jackie Barba as executive in charge of production, Wendy Plaut in charge of celebrity talent, and Lisa Lauricella handling music talent.

