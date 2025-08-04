The SEC Awards 2025, led by Brazil’s Séries em Cena portal, announced its latest winners on Sunday, August 3. Starting at 6 pm, the team rolled out results one by one on the official site.This year featured a new format. Winners were posted instantly on the website, followed by announcements on X (Twitter) and Instagram roughly five minutes later. All results were powered by public votes and managed from the portal’s newsroom.The SEC Awards, which began in 2019 as the Séries em Cena Awards, honor standout names across film, series, music, and digital culture. This year, five K-pop artists were featured in the winners' lineup. Below is the full list.List of K-pop winners at the SEC Awards 2025Here’s a look at the K-pop artists who claimed top spots at the SEC Awards 2025:International Female Artist: RoséInternational Male Artist: JinAsian Artist of the Year: j-hopeInternational Song of the Year: Jungkook (Never Let Go)International Collaboration of the Year: j-hope &amp; Miguel (Sweet Dreams)International Album/EP: Jimin (MUSE)SEC Awards 2025: Full list of winners across TV, Film, Music, and Digital EntertainmentHere's the complete list of winners from the SEC Awards 2025 in each major category:TV &amp; Streaming winners (Series + Soap Operas)Series of the Year: Bandit LivesNational Series: Bandit LivesInternational Series: The White LotusBest Teen Series: With Affection, KittyBest Asian Series: The Loyal PinBest Actress in a National Series: Letícia Colin (The Others)Best Actor in a National Series: Eduardo Sterblitch (The Others)Best Actress in an International Series: Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)Best Actor in an International Series: Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)Best Actress in a Teen Series: Larissa Manoela (Back to 15)Best Actor in a Teen Series: João Guilherme (Back to 15)Performance in Asian Series: Freen Sarocha (The Loyal Pin)Best Soap Opera: Girl of the Moment (TV Globo)Best Actress in a Soap Opera: Carol Castro (Girl of the Moment)Best Actor in a Soap Opera: Chay Suede (Mania de Você)Film winnersMovie of the Year: I’m Still HereNational Film of the Year: I’m Still HereFan-Favorite Film: I’m Still HereBest performance in a National Film: Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)Best performance in an International Film: Ariana Grande (Wicked)Music (Non-K-pop) winnersSong of the Year: Jão - The Sad Thing Is That I Love YouMost Addictive Hit (“Hit Gum”) of the Year: Anitta, MC Danny - I Know You Hate MeCollab of the Year: Jão &amp; Gustavo Mioto - BadMusic Video of the Year: Anitta - RomeoMale Artist of the Year: JãoFemale Artist of the Year: JulietteLatin Artist of the Year: Kenya OSGroup/Duo of the Year: Maiara &amp; MaraisaAlbum/EP of the Year: Juliette – Knife ScratchInternational Group/Duo: SB19Entertainment + Internet highlightsReality Star of the Year: Eva Pacheco (BBB 25)Ship/Couple of the Year: Anin &amp; Pin (The Loyal Pin)Crush of the Year: Vitória StradaSocial Impact Star: Davi BrittoLast year, BTS Jungkook won three awards, including International Male Artist, International Feat of the Year, and International Song of the Year for Seven. Meanwhile, V earned International Album of the Year for Layover and Asian Artist of the Year.