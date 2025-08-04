  • home icon
  BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, & j-hope shine with wins at the SEC Awards 2025: Complete K-pop winners list

BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, & j-hope shine with wins at the SEC Awards 2025: Complete K-pop winners list

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 04, 2025 12:33 GMT
BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, & j-hope (Images via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial and X/@secawards)
BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, & j-hope (Images via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial and X/@secawards)

The SEC Awards 2025, led by Brazil’s Séries em Cena portal, announced its latest winners on Sunday, August 3. Starting at 6 pm, the team rolled out results one by one on the official site.

This year featured a new format. Winners were posted instantly on the website, followed by announcements on X (Twitter) and Instagram roughly five minutes later. All results were powered by public votes and managed from the portal’s newsroom.

The SEC Awards, which began in 2019 as the Séries em Cena Awards, honor standout names across film, series, music, and digital culture. This year, five K-pop artists were featured in the winners' lineup. Below is the full list.

List of K-pop winners at the SEC Awards 2025

Here’s a look at the K-pop artists who claimed top spots at the SEC Awards 2025:

  • International Female Artist: Rosé
  • International Male Artist: Jin
  • Asian Artist of the Year: j-hope
  • International Song of the Year: Jungkook (Never Let Go)
  • International Collaboration of the Year: j-hope & Miguel (Sweet Dreams)
  • International Album/EP: Jimin (MUSE)

SEC Awards 2025: Full list of winners across TV, Film, Music, and Digital Entertainment

Here's the complete list of winners from the SEC Awards 2025 in each major category:

TV & Streaming winners (Series + Soap Operas)

  • Series of the Year: Bandit Lives
  • National Series: Bandit Lives
  • International Series: The White Lotus
  • Best Teen Series: With Affection, Kitty
  • Best Asian Series: The Loyal Pin
  • Best Actress in a National Series: Letícia Colin (The Others)
  • Best Actor in a National Series: Eduardo Sterblitch (The Others)
  • Best Actress in an International Series: Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Best Actor in an International Series: Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Best Actress in a Teen Series: Larissa Manoela (Back to 15)
  • Best Actor in a Teen Series: João Guilherme (Back to 15)
  • Performance in Asian Series: Freen Sarocha (The Loyal Pin)
  • Best Soap Opera: Girl of the Moment (TV Globo)
  • Best Actress in a Soap Opera: Carol Castro (Girl of the Moment)
  • Best Actor in a Soap Opera: Chay Suede (Mania de Você)
Film winners

  • Movie of the Year: I’m Still Here
  • National Film of the Year: I’m Still Here
  • Fan-Favorite Film: I’m Still Here
  • Best performance in a National Film: Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
  • Best performance in an International Film: Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Music (Non-K-pop) winners

  • Song of the Year: Jão - The Sad Thing Is That I Love You
  • Most Addictive Hit (“Hit Gum”) of the Year: Anitta, MC Danny - I Know You Hate Me
  • Collab of the Year: Jão & Gustavo Mioto - Bad
  • Music Video of the Year: Anitta - Romeo
  • Male Artist of the Year: Jão
  • Female Artist of the Year: Juliette
  • Latin Artist of the Year: Kenya OS
  • Group/Duo of the Year: Maiara & Maraisa
  • Album/EP of the Year: Juliette – Knife Scratch
  • International Group/Duo: SB19
Entertainment + Internet highlights

  • Reality Star of the Year: Eva Pacheco (BBB 25)
  • Ship/Couple of the Year: Anin & Pin (The Loyal Pin)
  • Crush of the Year: Vitória Strada
  • Social Impact Star: Davi Britto

Last year, BTS Jungkook won three awards, including International Male Artist, International Feat of the Year, and International Song of the Year for Seven. Meanwhile, V earned International Album of the Year for Layover and Asian Artist of the Year.

Edited by Ameen Fatima
