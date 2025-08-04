  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • BTS' j-hope, Park Bo-gum & more win big at 52nd Korea Broadcasting Awards: Full winners list, schedule, where to watch & more

BTS' j-hope, Park Bo-gum & more win big at 52nd Korea Broadcasting Awards: Full winners list, schedule, where to watch & more

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 04, 2025 10:52 GMT
52nd Korea Broadcasting Awards (KBA website)
52nd Korea Broadcasting Awards (KBA website)

On August 4, 2025, News1 reported that the 52nd Korea Broadcasting Awards will be held on September 3, 2025, at 3 pm KST. The awards ceremony will be streamed live on SBS TV. The event, which is held annually by the Korean Broadcasting Association, recognizes excellence in television and radio. This year's event received 244 submissions from 56 major broadcasters across various categories and genres.

Ad

Winners were chosen by a jury of 22 prominent media and academic professionals. Additionally, public voting accounted for 30% of the judging criteria in three categories: Best Singer, Best Actor, and Best Entertainer. One of the top winners that fans are talking about is j-hope of BTS, who won Best Singer. He is the first solo singer to win this award since 2016.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Actor Park Bo-gum's musical talk show, The Seasons - Park Bo-gum's Cantabile, earned him the Best Entertainer award. Best Actor was awarded to Lee Joon-hyuk for his performance in SBS's legal comedy, Love Scout.

The Korea Broadcasting Awards recognize not only stars but also people behind the scenes. These include producers, sound engineers, and creative staff on the production side, recognizing the important collaboration involved in broadcasting.

Full winners list, remaining categories, and more about the 52nd Korea Broadcasting Awards

The 52nd Korea Broadcasting Awards will continue to showcase the industry's excellence in programming, covering mainstream entertainment, regional, and educational broadcasting.

Ad

Here is the complete list of this year’s winners, across individual and program categories, from the Korea Broadcasting Awards 2025.

Individual Category Winners

  • Best Singer: BTS' j-hope
  • Best Entertainer: Park Bo-gum (The Seasons – Park Bo-gum’s Cantabile)
  • Best Actor: Lee Joon-hyuk (Love Scout)
  • Narration: Yang Hee-eun
  • Announcer: Joo Si-eun
  • Host: Choi Bool-am
  • Producer: Song Yeon-hwa
  • Creative Staff (Sound/Visual): Seo Jun
Ad

Program Category Winners

  • News: Noh Sang-won Notebook Full Text (MBC)
  • Current Affairs: 2216 Flight Tracking Report (KBS)
  • Entertainment: Neighborhood Cool House Season 2 (SBS)
  • Children/Education: Hobby is Science (EBS)
  • Radio Current Affairs: Kim Hyun-jung’s News Show (CBS)
  • Regional Broadcasting: The Walls of the World (G1 Gangwon Broadcasting)

The ceremony will be held at SBS Prism Tower, featuring tributes and performances with many of Korea’s most respected broadcasting professionals.

Over more than 50 years, the awards has earned its reputation by not only honoring star performers but also celebrating meaningful journalism, creative programming, and public service content.

Ad
Ad

Fans and viewers can watch the full broadcast of the 52nd Korea Broadcasting Awards on September 3 at 3 pm KST on SBS or through any of SBS's official online platforms.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications