BTS' j-hope, Park Bo-gum & more win big at 52nd Korea Broadcasting Awards: Full winners list, schedule, where to watch & more

On August 4, 2025, News1 reported that the 52nd Korea Broadcasting Awards will be held on September 3, 2025, at 3 pm KST. The awards ceremony will be streamed live on SBS TV. The event, which is held annually by the Korean Broadcasting Association, recognizes excellence in television and radio. This year's event received 244 submissions from 56 major broadcasters across various categories and genres. Winners were chosen by a jury of 22 prominent media and academic professionals. Additionally, public voting accounted for 30% of the judging criteria in three categories: Best Singer, Best Actor, and Best Entertainer. One of the top winners that fans are talking about is j-hope of BTS, who won Best Singer. He is the first solo singer to win this award since 2016.Actor Park Bo-gum's musical talk show, The Seasons - Park Bo-gum's Cantabile, earned him the Best Entertainer award. Best Actor was awarded to Lee Joon-hyuk for his performance in SBS's legal comedy, Love Scout. The Korea Broadcasting Awards recognize not only stars but also people behind the scenes. These include producers, sound engineers, and creative staff on the production side, recognizing the important collaboration involved in broadcasting.Full winners list, remaining categories, and more about the 52nd Korea Broadcasting AwardsThe 52nd Korea Broadcasting Awards will continue to showcase the industry's excellence in programming, covering mainstream entertainment, regional, and educational broadcasting.Here is the complete list of this year’s winners, across individual and program categories, from the Korea Broadcasting Awards 2025.Individual Category WinnersBest Singer: BTS' j-hopeBest Entertainer: Park Bo-gum (The Seasons – Park Bo-gum’s Cantabile)Best Actor: Lee Joon-hyuk (Love Scout)Narration: Yang Hee-eunAnnouncer: Joo Si-eunHost: Choi Bool-amProducer: Song Yeon-hwaCreative Staff (Sound/Visual): Seo JunProgram Category WinnersNews: Noh Sang-won Notebook Full Text (MBC)Current Affairs: 2216 Flight Tracking Report (KBS)Entertainment: Neighborhood Cool House Season 2 (SBS)Children/Education: Hobby is Science (EBS)Radio Current Affairs: Kim Hyun-jung’s News Show (CBS)Regional Broadcasting: The Walls of the World (G1 Gangwon Broadcasting)The ceremony will be held at SBS Prism Tower, featuring tributes and performances with many of Korea’s most respected broadcasting professionals. Over more than 50 years, the awards has earned its reputation by not only honoring star performers but also celebrating meaningful journalism, creative programming, and public service content.Fans and viewers can watch the full broadcast of the 52nd Korea Broadcasting Awards on September 3 at 3 pm KST on SBS or through any of SBS's official online platforms.