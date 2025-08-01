  • home icon
  "Ace things only"- Fans celebrate BTS' j-hope as his 'Hope on the Stage' tour fuels HYBE's massive 85% revenue boost in North America

"Ace things only"- Fans celebrate BTS' j-hope as his 'Hope on the Stage' tour fuels HYBE's massive 85% revenue boost in North America

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Aug 01, 2025 08:37 GMT
BTS
BTS' j-hope on his 'Hope on the Stage' tour (Images via Instagram/@uarmyhope)

On July 28, 2025, MTN News reported on the impact of BTS' j-hope's solo tour in North America. The report stated that HYBE’s revenue in North America soared to 133.25 billion KRW in the first quarter of 2025, which marked a staggering 85.7% increase compared to the previous year.

According to Meritz Securities, this growth was largely driven by BTS’ j-hope's solo tour, Hope on the Stage, and artists under HYBE America. The tour achieved overwhelming success across the U.S. and Mexico, and strengthened HYBE’s financial standing in the West. Moreover, it highlighted j-hope’s individual global impact following his military discharge.

The sold-out U.S. leg of the tour included 12 concerts in major cities such as Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Mexico City. Each venue drew thousands of fans (approximately 178,000 people through 12 shows) coming together to see j-hope perform tracks from Jack in the Box and Hope on the Street Vol.1.

As noted by MTN, what stood out the most was the consistent demand in every city. It showed the strength of BTS’ fanbase and j-hope’s ability to draw in audiences on his own.

Fans reacted to the report by stating that he lived up to his nickname of an "Ace." An X user, @Koralan111, wrote:

"ace things only . north america did numbers. jhope stadiums looking like full send mode hybe bested last year by a mile massive plays."
Many expressed pride in seeing the rapper recognized for his talent and contribution to HYBE’s success.

"85.7% is Huge Number WE'RE SO PROUD OF YOU JHOPE, ACE OF K-POP," a fan commented.
"Again, this man is a career strategy genius. Songs are all bangers, amazing showmanship. To think the whole kpop industry underestimated him when he was starting. He really reinvented himself during his solo era. And so good with his real estate and finances too," an X user said.
"The main money maker and most influential," a netizen added.
"You killin it JHope!!!!!," another one stated.

Others pointed out how he managed this achievement with minimal media push and relying on talent and loyal fans.

"Hybe isn't promoting him at all, yet he brings in the most profit for the company. he is one making a label relevant not vice versa," a fan mentioned.
"Imagine carrying ur whole company revenue as a soloist, only BTS members can relate," an X user wrote.
"HYBE SAY THANK YOU J-HOPE," another person said.

More about j-hope’s tour, BTS’ surprise collab stage at the finale concert

j-hope’s Hope on the Stage began in April 2025 and included stops across Asia and North America. The tour officially wrapped up on June 14 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The first night of the final show was scheduled to coincide with BTS’ 12th anniversary and turned into a surprise OT7 celebration.

Fans witnessed the reunion of all seven members, including those who had recently returned from the military. The group cheered the rapper on from the audience.

The finale also featured a mini on-stage collaboration, with BTS bandmates Jin and Jungkook joining the rapper for the song Jamais Vu. They also performed their solo songs during the concert, which fans later dubbed “the unofficial BTS 2025 Festa.”

Hope on the Stage is considered one of the most successful solo K-pop tours in North America.

All BTS members are reported to be preparing for their long-awaited 2026 group comeback in the spring.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

