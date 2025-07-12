“Hobi knows the members so well”- Fans touched as j-hope reveals details about his BTS bandmates’ taste preferences on the recent SBS Inkigayo episode

On July 11, 2025, BTS’ j-hope delighted fans with a candid segment on the SBS YouTube segment Maejomgayo. He shared the food preferences of his fellow BTS members. More than just talking about their favorite meals, j-hope gave nuanced insights, revealing his deep understanding of this particular trait of his bandmates.

He playfully described the taste preferences of Jimin, V, and RM as “baby taste,” referring to their love for comforting Korean staples. According to him, no matter where in the world they are, their preference includes pork cutlets and kimchi fried rice.

Speaking about himself and Suga, Hobi explained that they enjoy exploring and tasting local cuisines when traveling. As for Jin, he described his taste as "distinctive," noting that Jin’s preferences are more flexible.

This interview made one fan comment:

"Hobi knows the members so well."

The way j-hope spoke about his bandmates' food preferences stood out to fans, especially his attention to small details. Many found his "baby taste" label about Jimn, V, and RM's preferences both amusing and relatable.

Below are some of the fan comments that followed the segment:

"Hobi comparing jimin’s, taehyung's, and namjoon's taste buds to a baby/kid because they love foods like pork cutlet and kimchi fried rice." A fan mentioned specifically.

"Hobi knows boys soo well." A fan said.

"And he is consistent. What I like most about him is that he’s very attentive, even to small details." A fan noticed.

Fans also took note of the singer's attentiveness:

“Their hyung thoo..as hobi is oldest among them.” A fan noted.

"Awwww jhope is such an attentive huyng." A fan remarked.

"We have SOPE crumbs, you guys..Hobi said him and Yoongi both love local food, while other members more into korean." A fan said when he spoke about Suga.

j-hope attended SBS Inkigayo’s Maejomgayo Segment after his stage performance

On June 22, 2025, BTS’ j-hope graced the SBS Inkigayo stage with a performance of his latest single, Killin’ It Girl. Following his stage, he appeared on Maejomgayo, an SBS backstage segment that gives fans a glimpse into the casual and playful side of their favorite idols.

The BTS star joined Maejomgayo alongside the show’s hosts, IVE’s Leeseo and ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yu-jin. Known for its light-hearted atmosphere, the segment often features artists chatting informally, snacking, and enjoying candid moments behind the scenes.

One light moment occurred between the junior and senior stars when Han Yu-jin politely asked if he could call j-hope "hyung." j-hope agreed and jokingly said he preferred being called "hyung" rather than "uncle," lightly poking fun at his own age, even though no one had brought it up.

The three stars shared several light-hearted exchanges that made the episode hilarious and endearing. Fans were once again reminded of Hobi's ability to make those around him feel at ease, even while being a senior in the K-pop industry. The segment left fans smiling with its warm and cheerful energy.

