“Their relationship is so sweet”- Fans adore as Beomgyu reveals recent dinner reunion with BTS’ Jin and being named TXT’s best-looking member

Beomgyu of TXT couldn’t hide his excitement over BTS’ Jin calling him the most handsome member of his group during his recent Weverse Live. On May 20, 2025, Beomgyu held a Weverse live of his own where he interacted with fans, but much to their surprise, a large part of it was dedicated to talking about his Bangtan senior.

He not only played a few of Jin’s songs live and expressed his admiration for them, but also revealed that he had been invited to dinner by the BTS star. He mentioned they ate meat together and how the star had grilled it himself. He was even served soup and ramen by his senior.

"Their relationship is so sweet. Also imagine hearing that from Kim Seokjin himself!" one fan exclaimed.

These unexpected revelations touched fans, as it had been a while since BTS and TXT shared such open interactions. The moment felt extra special, leading fans to excitedly coin it as a “BTXT” moment, something they had been longing to witness again. Comments like these quickly flooded the chat:

“Mr. Worldwide Handsome complimented Beomgyu!” A fan said.

“Beomgyu probably talks about this daily in txt groupchat,” a fan exclaimed in a funny way.

“Covid made us miss so many Btxt interactions. I'm glad we are getting them now,” a fan expressed.

“Ohhhhhh BTXT really feeding us well..my moarmy heartttt…can’t wait for the reunion,” another fan expressed.

“I stan the right man. Thanks also to Beomgyu and the rest of Txt for being good juniors to Jin.” A fan stated.

Beomgyu gushes over Jin in his recent Weverse live

Beomgyu's solo live on Weverse was held after quite some time, sharing with fans that his busy schedule had kept him away, which made this session even more special. During the live, he played various songs, sang along, and watched music videos with fans, particularly those by BTS, with a special focus on Jin.

Showing his support for his senior's latest solo album ECHO, Beomgyu listened to the title track, Don't Say You Love Me and watched its music video. At one point during the MV, when the BTS star and actress Shin Se-kyung were shown arguing, Beomgyu playfully commented:

“Don’t fight!”

He then affectionately said:

“Why do I feel so happy when I look at hyung?”

This became a sweet moment that revealed his admiration for his senior. He also played one of Jin’s earlier songs, Awake, from BTS’ 2017 album You Never Walk Alone. This became a major highlight for fans, as many cherish it as one of their favorites.

Beomgyu later gushed about a recent compliment he received from Jin, saying with a shy giggle:

“Seokjin hyung said that I’m handsome… he said I have the best face in TXT.”

His use of “hyung” and the delight in his voice reflected the warm bond the two artists share, marked by respect and mutual affection. He even played BTS' song Boy With Luv.

TXT is set to perform at the SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer on July 26 and 27. The group also recently appeared on SBS Inkigayo’s variety segment, bringing laughter with their playful energy. All in all, it’s been an exciting week for TXT fans.

