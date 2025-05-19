First confirmed lineup for 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer revealed: NCT DREAM, TXT, IVE, and more

The much-awaited 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer has finally announced its initial artist lineup on May 19, 2025. The 2-day festival will run from July 26 to 27 at KINTEX 1st Exhibition Centre in Goyang, Ilsan.

The much-loved music show, which debuted in 2024 to universal fan support from K-pop fans, is continuing to position itself as a major seasonal event. This year's first lineup of artists features a solid combination of established headliners and emerging artists.

Here’s the first confirmed lineup for the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer:

NCT DREAM TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) ENHYPEN (G)I-DLE IVE NMIXX AILT Jannabi

This year's initial roster reflects the festival's diverse appeal. NCT DREAM is set to return with a new full-length album in July, while TXT rides the momentum of their global tour. ENHYPEN is bringing back its signature dark fantasy concept, and (G)I-DLE is reverting to its unique musical style.

IVE and NMIXX performed well in the first half of 2025, and the new group AILT is rapidly gaining popularity. Meanwhile, indie group Jannabi combines nostalgia with its trademark youth-oriented sound.

2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer to feature larger stage, wider appeal with increased cultural emphasis

The 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer is reported to be an even bigger production than the past. Various news outlets reported on a scaled-up production and a wider variety of music genres aimed at appealing to an even broader demographic.

Once again, SBS is partnering with NOL Universe, a prominent name in travel, leisure, and cultural experiences. This collaboration is expected to extend the festival’s scope beyond music, offering a richer cultural event. According to IMBC Entertainment, the summer version is meant to bring together K-pop fans and foreign visitors interested in Korean culture.

SBS Gayo Daejeon has undergone significant evolution since its beginnings. First introduced in 1997 as a year-end music show, it was once synonymous with South Korea's holiday season, historically broadcast during Christmas. Over the years, it has become one of the nation's leading music festivals, renowned for quality stages, joint performances, and guest appearances by the largest stars of K-pop.

SBS introduced a summer edition in 2024, developing a biannual structure. The first of its kind, SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer, was held on July 21, 2024, at Inspire Arena in Incheon. It received immense support from viewers and established itself as a new spot on the calendar.

Though the winter show persisted as the flagship event, broadcast in 2024 on December 25, the summer edition brought a new emphasis on up-and-coming and popular K-pop groups. The two programs were hosted by a celebrity trifecta: NCT's Doyoung, TXT's Yeonjun, and IVE's An Yu-jin.

Apart from live music performances, the 2024 summer edition also included various interesting experiences. Some of these experiences included a K-content area and interactive experiences. These provided fans with a chance to interact closely with their favorite artists in rare and creative ways. The experiential programs and hands-on experiences, as per reports, enriched the festival and made it more lively and inclusive for fans of different ages and backgrounds.

International fans will also be able to watch the action via SBS's live coverage, ensuring the festival remains a global spectacle and retains international viewers. With the 2025 summer show scheduled for July 26 and 27 at KINTEX IIsan, expectations are high for another successful celebration of music, culture, and fan engagement.

