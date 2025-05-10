"My Yifan and Sang Yan heart"- Fans in a frenzy as TXT's Soobin covers The First Frost OST at the group's Macau concert

TXT began the Macau portion of their 2025 world tour, ACT: PROMISE—EP. 2, on May 9, 2025, with a surprise for the audience. Mid-concert, leader Soobin took the stage to perform a solo number, singing Silence Wang's 像晴天像雨天 (Like a Sunny Day, Like a Rainy Day).

Ad

The emotional ballad served as an OST for the popular 2025 Chinese drama The First Frost, a prequel to the 2023 success Hidden Love. The series, based on Zhu Yi’s novel, starred Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan as Sang Yan and Yifan—characters whose tender romance left a lasting impact on viewers.

The performance instantly went viral within K-pop and C-drama fandoms. Soobin’s unexpected cover of The First Frost OST was widely shared online. Fans of both TXT and the drama poured out their reactions across social media. Many highlighted the cultural crossover and acknowledged his effort in performing a Chinese ballad live.

Ad

Trending

One fan wrote:

"My yifan and sang yan heart"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This made me realize how big TFF and SangYifan actually WTFFFFF guys we are witnessing a cultural reset right in front of our eyes" said another fan.

"I love him for this I still can't believe that he sang the ost of my fave c-drama. I recommend you guys to watch it because it's really really good!" shared an X user.

Ad

"Never in my life i expect a kpop idol singing # ost but soobin did it and he did a great job! this song specifically this part is not easy to sing at all. even for chinese we get tongue tied singing this part. his pronounciation was good too!" mentioned one netizen.

"Wow the hype,the impact The first frost hold is something else even idol sing ost ....sangyifan u r so well loved by people even after 2 months ..still audience can't move on from sangyifan.. do another project in the future please" read a comment from a fan.

Ad

TXT's leader, Soobin, received widespread praise on social media for his vocals and emotional delivery of the song. Many fans expressed a desire for an official release of the cover, complimenting his pronunciation and sincerity.

"Prettiest voice in the world.. id love to have a full recorded cover of this released" said one fan.

"I NEED THIS COVER ON SPOTIFY OMG!!!" mentioned an individual on X.

Ad

"This is not on my bucket list for 2025 !! But .... Soobin you ate it!!!" wrote this netizen.

"God I swear i Adore Soobin's sweet beautiful voice Always.. I love this Chinese cover alot you did so well thank you Soobin My Dearest Love" added this fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

TXT expand ACT: PROMISE—EP. 2 tour with Europe debut, Macau shows, and new single Love Language

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aka TXT, kicked off their world tour ACT: PROMISE—EP. 2 on March 7 in Incheon, before embarking on their first tour of Europe. Their first European leg took them to cities like Barcelona, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, and more from March 20 to April 1.

Ad

Carrying the momentum forward, TXT performed two consecutive concerts in Macau on May 9 and 10 at Galaxy Arena. They will return to the same venue for a third show on May 11. The tour will then shift to Japan, where TXT will perform in Osaka on May 17 and 18, followed by Tokyo performances on May 24 and 25.

Meanwhile, TXT made their official comeback on May 2, 2025, with the release of their digital single Love Language. The single followed the success of their seventh mini-album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, which was released on November 4, 2024.

Ad

Ad

For those who don't know, The First Frost is a Chinese drama featuring Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan as two former high school friends who coincidentally become roommates after years of separation. As they deal with residual feelings and emotional wounds, the series sensitively unravels a tale of love, reconciliation, and emotional development.

It aired in early 2025 from February 18 to March 10. At its conclusion, The First Frost had reached over 1.1 billion views on Youku. On February 27, 2025, it broke records by landing the No. 6 position on Netflix's Top TV Shows Worldwide list—the highest global position ever recorded by a Chinese drama on the platform. All 32 episodes are now streaming on both Youku and Netflix worldwide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More