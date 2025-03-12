The First Frost soundtrack: Every song from the hit Chinese drama

The 2025 hit Chinese drama, The First Frost, which debuted in 2025, has captivated audiences through its compelling narrative and stunning cinematography. Featuring prominent actors Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan, this drama is adapted from the novel by Zhu Yi and delves into the lives of two high school classmates, who rekindle their relationship after a prolonged separation.

Ad

The narratives of love, fate, trauma, and resilience are intricately interwoven into the storyline. These themes are augmented throughout the production via the meticulously curated original soundtrack (OST) of The First Frost.

The First Frost OST elevates the drama’s emotional depth

Ad

Trending

The First Frost OST showcases a blend of soulful ballads, orchestral pieces, and contemporary melodies that enhance the characters' emotional journey. Each track is positioned to correspond with pivotal moments, from the protagonists' initial meeting to their long-awaited reunion.

The soundtrack plays a vital role in reinforcing the drama’s tone, making it a memorable aspect of the viewing experience.

The OST playlist boasts contributions from renowned artists, including Mayday, Li Yuchun, Mao Buyi, Wang Sulong, and Zhang Bichen. The album’s title track, Serenade (只在今夜), sung by Mao Buyi, draws inspiration from a pivotal confession scene between the lead characters, further embedding music into the narrative.

Ad

The cast of Bai Jingting, Zhang Ruonan, Zhang Miaoyi, and Edward Chen Haosen also lent their voices to the soundtrack, adding a personal touch to their characters' emotional arcs. Zhang Ruonan and Zhang Miaoyi's duet, Everything, highlights their deep friendship and bond.

Meanwhile, Bai Jingting personally suggested covering Stefanie Sun’s Invisible Man. According to a report by Chinese media outlet WATKOI, as per the production of the drama Wajijiwa, Bai Jingting believed that the Invisible Man's emotional depth aligned perfectly with Sang Yan’s inner struggles.

Ad

Ad

The development of the OST started in early 2023, according to WATKOI. The production team planned the emotional moments of the story and chose songs that matched each part of the characters' journey. Director Qu Youning told WATKOI that each song reflected the main themes of the story.

Here is the full soundtrack list for The First Frost:

Willful (任性) – Mayday (Opening theme) It's You (是你) – Li Yuchun (Chris Lee) (Closing theme) Serenade (只在今夜) – Mao Buyi Like a Sunny Day, Like a Rainy Day (像晴天像雨天) – Silence Wang The Invisible Man – Bai Jingting Everything and Everything– Zhang Ruonan & Zhang Miaoyi Late (晚点) – Zhang Bichen Stubborn – Sandee Chan I've Never Liked Anyone Except You – Zhao Lei & Fine Band Look at Me – Yan Yidan Crush – Edward Chen Haosen My Dear – Zhang Zhenhao I Want to Quietly Slip Into Your Soul – Xiao Bingzhi There Is You Amidst Raindrops – Chen Kexin

Ad

The First Frost OST captivates audiences worldwide

The soundtrack for The First Frost can be found on various platforms, such as Spotify and YouTube, where it has garnered considerable acclaim from fans. Since its debut, the OST has reached remarkable milestones.

The lead single, Serenade (只在今夜), achieved over 100 million views in just its first week, along with more than 3 million saves on playlists. Its rapid ascent on the music charts reflects the drama's widespread popularity.

Ad

Tracks from the original soundtrack have been showcased at significant events, including concerts by Mayday, highlighting the successful collaboration between the drama and renowned musicians.

Ad

The First Frost concludes with record-breaking success

The First Frost, the prequel to the hit 2023 C-drama Hidden Love, concluded its 32-episode run on March 10, 2025, leaving behind an impressive record. By the finale, The First Frost had surpassed 1.1 billion views on Youku.

On February 27, 2025, the drama made history by ranking 6 on Netflix’s Top TV Shows Worldwide. It is the highest position ever achieved by a Chinese drama in the platform’s global daily rankings.

Ad

The drama explores the story of Sang Zhi’s older brother, Sang Yan, and his complicated relationship with his childhood love, Wen Yifan. From their high school days, Sang Yan and Wen Yifan share a deep connection, but unforeseen hardships drive them apart.

Wen Yifan, burdened by her father's passing and a toxic family environment, struggles to embrace love. Haunted by her past, she ultimately chooses to walk away, leaving Sang Yan heartbroken. Six years later, fate brings them back together in Nanwu. Their unexpected reunion stirs up old emotions, leading to a slow-burn romance, filled with longing, tension, and unspoken feelings.

Ad

The First Frost is available for streaming on Youku and Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback