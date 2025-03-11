The First Frost ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Sang Yen and Wen Yifan get their happily ever after?

The First Frost (难哄) is a 2025 Chinese romantic drama starring Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan in the lead. Based on Zhu Yi’s novel of the same name, it follows two former high school classmates who, after years of being apart, unexpectedly become roommates.

As they navigate old wounds and unresolved feelings, the story explores themes of love, longing, trauma, and healing. The First Frost is a prequel to the 2023 hit Chinese drama Hidden Love, and is available on Youku and Netflix worldwide.

At the end of The First Frost Sang Yan and Wen Yifan get their happily ever after. They move in together, reconnect with loved ones and get engaged to be married.

The First Frost recap and ending explained: Wen Yifan confronts her past and finds a future with Sang Yan

The First Frost begins with Sang Yan’s first encounter with Wen Yifan on her high school’s opening day. As classmates and desk partners, they develop a close bond, their connection laced with unspoken romantic feelings.

However, Wen Yifan’s life takes a difficult turn when she loses her father, and her mother’s remarriage forces her into an unstable home environment. Moving between relatives, she faces hardship and emotional turmoil.

Despite a shared plan to attend Nanwu University with Sang Yan, she chooses to distance herself from painful memories, enrolling at Yehi University instead. This decision leaves both of them heartbroken.

Six years later, Wen Yifan returns to Nanwu and unexpectedly encounters Sang Yan at a bar, only to learn he is the owner. Working now as a reporter, Yifan faces challenges, including a traumatic incident at her shared rental, which forces her to move again.

With this move, her path with Sang Yan crosses once again when he loses his home to a fire, leading to an unexpected living arrangement—becoming Wen Yifan’s roommate.

Their past, filled with misunderstandings and unresolved emotions, resurfaces as they navigate their awkward living situation. Despite their attempts to keep a distance, Sang Yan quietly looks out for her, hinting at lingering feelings.

The First Frost continues with another flashback showing: Wen Yifan rushing to the hospital after her mother's call, with Sang Yan secretly following. At the hospital her father is admitted with a critical condition, and seeing him, Yifan breaks down.

Watching her, Sang Yan reassures her of always being with her.

Bai Jingting in The First Frost (Image via Youku)

At present, as Chinese New Year's approaches, Sang Yan informs Wen Yifan he won't be home, so she volunteers for overtime. Meanwhile, Su Haoan convinces Zhong Siqiao to pose as his girlfriend.

On New Year's Eve, Wen Yifan feels lonely but is surprised when Sang Yan arrives with homemade dumplings, making her night warmer.

Another flashback reveals Wen Yifan's hardships—her father’s death, her mother’s remarriage, and Yifan’s feeling like an outsider in her relatives' homes.

Sang Yan had always been there for her. In school, he once fought for her, admitting he liked her, but she denied any relationship.

Living together now, their past slowly resurfaces. As they interact, memories of their youth emerge—Sang Yan orchestrates moments to be close to her, but Wen Yifan, unknown to that, stays distant, feeling guilty of hurting him in the past.

Meanwhile in The First Frost, Sang Yan struggles with his growing feelings for Wen Yifan, who remains unaware. They spend time together, shopping and watching movies, where their connection deepens, yet remains unspoken.

When Sang Yan falls ill after getting drenched, Wen Yifan takes care of him, bringing them even closer. The story continues with their emotions entangling—old wounds, missed chances, and silent confessions shaping their evolving relationship.

After returning to Nanwu, Wen Yifan’s long-dormant sleepwalking resurfaces, triggered by the familiar presence of the toxic family environment she once fled.

Unbeknownst to her, these episodes lead to unconscious moments of closeness with Sang Yan—hugging him, kissing him, and even ending up in his bed.

These incidents leave Sang Yan unsettled, blurring the boundaries of their already complicated roommate arrangement.

As she works on a missing person case, she travels to Yihe with her intern, Mu Chengyun, who becomes increasingly interested in her. Meanwhile, Sang Yan grows jealous and protective.

Wen Yifan’s struggles with her past, family issues, and career setbacks deepen. She defends herself against workplace accusations and faces her estranged mother. Her sleepwalking worsens whenever she is emotionally distressed, leading to intimate but unintentional encounters with Sang Yan.

Despite everything, Sang Yan remains a constant presence in her life, supporting her during difficult times. However, Wen Yifan continues to navigate her emotions and unresolved feelings while resisting attachments due to past trauma.

Sang Yan struggles with his emotions on Wen Yifan’s birthday but still secretly prepares a cake and gift for her.

Eventually, Wen Yifan chooses to stop running from her feelings and takes the first step toward pursuing Sang Yan after realizing her feelings for him.

She makes efforts to connect with him through gaming and planned outings. Meanwhile, a tunnel collapse in Beiyu forces Wen Yifan to leave for an urgent news assignment, delaying her plans for Sang Yan’s birthday.

However, she makes sure to send him a cake and then a letter, confessing her feelings for him on a phone call.

Sang Yan, in return, surprises her by appearing in Beiyu, expressing that he still only likes her. They confirm their relationship, and Sang Yan proudly announces it publicly.

Meanwhile in The First Frost, Zhong Siqiao and Su Haoan’s relationship remains uncertain as he confesses his feelings, but misunderstandings arise. Wen Yifan and Sang Yan grow closer, enjoying their time together as a couple.

However, her past surfaces again when she encounters her aunt’s younger brother, Che Xingde, who begins to harass her and those around her.

His grudge leads to trouble for Sang Yan’s restaurant, resulting in its closure. Wen Yifan confronts her estranged family, warning them to stay out of her life.

Zhang Ruonan in The First Frost (Image via Youku)

Despite loving Sang Yan, Wen Yifan, fearing Che Xingde’s threats, suddenly leaves without a word. Sang Yan, devastated, searches for her, uncovering painful details about her past, including workplace harassment and a previous attempt to escape her family.

A flashback reveals that Che Xingde has s*xually assaulted Yifan during her teenage years. In a desperate escape, she jumped out of a window, breaking her ankle.

Wen Yifan, after giving her statement at the police station, stayed at Officer Chen’s house, where she bonded with his daughter, Chen Xi, as no one from her family stood by her.

The incident shattered her dream of becoming a ballerina and ultimately led her to enroll at Yehi University, leaving Sang Yan heartbroken.

Coming back at present, Sang Yan and their other friends Su Haoan and Zhong Siqiao, start searching for Yifan everywhere. Wen Yifan, on the other hand, found solace in teaching dance in Hong Kong but still carried past wounds.

Su Haoan and Zhong Siqiao finally located her, leading Wen Yifan to finally reach out to Sang Yan.

Their reunion was emotional. Wen Yifan confessed her struggles, including a foot injury from escaping Che Xingde. Sang Yan reassured her, emphasizing that she was never at fault. With Sang Yan's support, she decided to return home and restart her career at the television station.

As she covers a cold case, Wen Yifan uncovers evidence implicating Che Xingde in past crimes, including a murder. Che Xingde, now a fugitive, targets her again.

Seeing his lingering around Yifan’s office, Sang Yan confronts him and is stabbed in the process. With police intervention, Che Xingde is finally arrested and later sentenced to death. His sister, Che Yanqin too, receives a prison sentence for covering up his crimes.

Now in The First Frost, freed from her past, Wen Yifan embraces a future with Sang Yan, determined to live without fear. A dance performance at an office function rekindles her passion for ballet, reminding her of the dreams she once lost.

With new aspirations on the horizon, she severs ties with her past and family, choosing to move forward. She meets Sang Yan’s family, including Sang Zhi, who is now dating Duan Jiaxu. Welcomed with open arms, she finds a place in the Sang family.

Sang Yan and Wen Yifan move into a new home, starting their life together as a couple, dreaming of marriage. They later revisit their old school with friends Su Haoan and Zhong Siqiao, who are now dating. As they walk through familiar hallways, memories resurface.

In their former classroom, Sang Yan surprises Yifan with a heartfelt video message featuring their loved ones—Su Haoan, Zhong Siqiao, Duan Jiaxu, Sang Zhi, their old class teacher, and Sang Yan’s mother. Each of them shares blessings, reminiscing about the couple’s journey from childhood to now.

As the video ends, emotions run high. Sang Yan then presents a special box—Yifan’s childhood toy box with a dancing ballerina inside. Nestled within it is a ring.

He proposes, promising to fulfill her every wish. Overwhelmed with joy, Yifan wholeheartedly says yes. He slips the ring onto her finger, sealing the moment with a kiss.

With this the final episode of The First Frost concludes.

Possibilities of The First Frost's season 2 renewal

A season 2 of The First Frost seems unlikely. The story wraps up neatly with a happy ending and with no major loose ends or unresolved conflicts, leaving little room for further development.

However, given The First Frost's popularity, a sequel exploring their married life or new challenges remains a possibility. However, there has been no official confirmation from the cast or production of The First Frost regarding this.

The First Frost is available in its entirety on Youku with all 32 episodes, while Netflix currently streams 28 episodes.

