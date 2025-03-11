The First Frost review: Is the Bai Jingting and Zang Ruonan-starrer worth watching?

The First Frost, another must watch adaptation of Zhu Yi’s novel, wrapped up its run on March 10. Starring Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan, the romantic drama tells the story of two former high school classmates who reunite years later under unexpected circumstances—as roommates.

As they confront their past and unspoken emotions, the series delves into love, heartbreak, trauma, and healing. Serving as a prequel to the 2023 hit Hidden Love, The First Frost is available for streaming on Youku and Netflix worldwide.

Disclaimer: This review is based on the author’s personal perspective and interpretation of The First Frost. Opinions on the drama’s storytelling, performances, and overall impact may vary for each viewer.

The First Frost review: A deeply moving romance prequel that surpasses the sequel Hidden Love

The First Frost, adapted from the web novel First Frost by Zhu Yi, is a beautifully crafted romance drama that intricately weaves themes of love, trauma, and healing.

At its core, it tells the story of Wen Yifan and Sang Yan, childhood friends-turned-lovers, whose relationship is shaped by years of separation, misunderstandings, and unspoken emotions.

Even though the drama serves as a prequel to Hidden Love, The First Frost takes a vastly different approach. While the 2023 sequel embraces a bubblegum pop portrayal of first love, this 2025 prequel presents a more grounded, realistic, and emotionally raw take on the theme.

The First Frost leans towards a grunge aesthetic, reflecting the maturity and depth of its protagonists. While Sang Yan's sister's love story feels lighthearted and endearing, like the youngest member of a family bringing joy, his own story is one of heartbreak, resilience, and healing.

It is an emotionally intense love story between two mature adults navigating real-life struggles. By the time the final episode airs, there are few dry eyes left.

The story unfolds with Sang Yan and Wen Yifan, who share an undeniable bond from their high school days, but life’s harsh realities force them apart. Wen Yifan’s struggles—losing her father and enduring a toxic family environment, shaping her into someone hesitant to accept love.

Meanwhile, Sang Yan remains a constant presence in her life, offering her the stability she lacks.

However, Wen Yifan, deeply traumatized by her past, chooses to break away from everything, including Sang Yan, leaving him heartbroken.

Their unexpected reunion in Nanwu six years later reignites old emotions, setting the stage for a slow-burn romance filled with longing, unresolved tension, and emotional depth.

The drama skillfully balances tender moments with heavier themes, particularly Wen Yifan’s past trauma and the psychological scars it has left behind.

Her journey toward healing is deeply personal, and Sang Yan’s unwavering support becomes one of the drama’s most powerful elements.

The drama’s supporting cast brings additional depth to the story. Su Haoan and Zhong Siqiao, played by Edward Chen and Zhang Miaoyi. The characters provide lighthearted moments, while having a prominent storyline of their own, amid the emotional intensity.

Their romantic subplot, though less explored, adds another layer to the narrative.

Che Xingde, perfectly played by Li Hong Chen, the series’ antagonist, embodies the lingering ghosts of Wen Yifan’s past. His presence is disturbing, and his eventual downfall provides a cathartic moment for both Wen Yifan and the audience, allowing her to finally reclaim her life.

However, the drama stumbles with its subplot surrounding Su Haoan’s grandparents. While intended as a narrative device, this storyline feels drawn out and disrupts the pacing. A greater focus on Zhong Siqiao’s family would have balanced the story more effectively.

The portrayal of Sang Zhi and Duan Jiaxu also leaves room for improvement. Liu Chutian and Wu Yuheng’s performances lack the depth needed to match the emotional weight of their original Hidden Love counterparts, Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan.

Additionally, casting 15-year-old Liu Chutian as Sang Zhi throughout the series—even as the character ages to 20—creates a jarring contrast. This also makes her romantic arc with the 25-year-old Duan Jiaxu, played by a 28-year-old Wu Yuheng, feel unnatural.

Despite its flaws, The First Frost remains, for the most part, a heartfelt romance that explores love, loss, and personal growth through a journey of emotional healing.

The drama employs a non-linear storytelling approach, seamlessly transitioning between past and present to unravel Sang Yan and Wen Yifan’s shared history. This method enhances the emotional depth, allowing viewers to fully grasp the evolution of their relationship.

Flashbacks are seamlessly integrated, reinforcing the emotional stakes and deepening the audience’s connection to the characters. The final proposal scene, set in their former classroom, is a poignant full-circle moment.

It replaces past pain with love and hope, serving as the perfect conclusion to their journey.

Visually also the series is a treat to watch. The cinematography captures the essence of each scene with thoughtful framing and lighting, amplifying the emotional beats of the story.

The original soundtrack further elevates the narrative, with Mayday’s Willful setting the perfect tone for the series.

Bai Jingting delivers a nuanced performance as Sang Yan, embodying his character’s quiet strength and unwavering affection. His portrayal makes audiences fall for Sang Yan, as he shines brightest in Wen Yifan’s world—even while dressed in black.

From his carefree teenage years to his mature adulthood, Bai Jingting masterfully brings Sang Yan to life, making him the heart of the drama.

Zhang Ruonan delivers an emotionally resonant performance as Wen Yifan, capturing her resilience and vulnerability with remarkable depth. She shines in the drama’s most emotional scenes, drawing viewers into her character’s pain and growth.

Bai Jingting’s portrayal compels audiences to stay, while Zhang Ruonan’s performance makes them truly feel. Their on-screen chemistry is one of the drama’s strongest points.

The First Frost is more than just a romance—it’s stays with the audience long after the end credit has stopped rolling. It is a story of overcoming fears, confronting the past, and rediscovering love.

With its compelling storytelling, well-developed characters, and emotionally resonant themes, the series leaves a lasting impact. Despite minor shortcomings in character development and certain subplots, The First Frost stands out as a mature and deeply moving drama.

It not only serves as a worthy prequel to Hidden Love but, in many ways, surpasses its sequel by delivering a more profound and heartfelt romance. For fans of the romance genre and drama enthusiasts in general, The First Frost is a must-watch.

The First Frost is available in its entirety with 32 episodes on Youku, while Netflix currently has 28 episodes available for streaming.

