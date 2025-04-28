2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer announced for July 26-27 at kintex

SBS has announced the dates for the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer. On April 28, 2025, the South Korean media outlet imbc Entertainment reported that the event will occur from July 26 to July 27 at KINTEX 1st Exhibition Centre in Goyang, Ilsan.

The 2025 Gayo Daejeon Summer is set to expand on the success of the first event organized in 2024. As per reports, the next festival is set to be much larger. This entire summer festival will have a diverse range of music genres, making it more appealing.

SBS will again partner with NOL Universe, a leading platform specializing in travel, leisure, and culture. The partnership is set to expand the festival experience beyond music, as the report suggests. It is expected that the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer will welcome not just K-pop fans but also an international community interested in the culture of Korea, according to imbc Entertainment.

SBS Gayo Daejeon, a top music festival in South Korea, has changed a lot since its inception. The festival started as a show at the end of the year, but now it happens twice a year. SBS added the summer show in 2024.

Traditionally, SBS Gayo Daejeon has been a cornerstone of South Korea’s holiday season, usually held during Christmas. It began in 1997, and since then, it has become one of the country's best music events. Over time, it has turned into a big show known for its fancy stages, amazing performances, and special team-ups between artists.

In 2024, SBS made changes to the event by setting up a twice-yearly format, splitting the festival into two separate seasons: summer and winter. The first summer show, held on July 21, 2024, at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, turned out to be a big hit.

The summer show, which put the spotlight on up-and-coming K-pop stars, became a key attraction, while the winter show remained the main event, airing on December 25. Both editions were hosted by popular idols—NCT's Doyoung, Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun, and IVE's An Yu-jin.

The festival featured a wide range of K-pop performers and many fun activities. Besides the lively music stages, the event had a K-content experience area and hands-on programs designed to appeal to lots of people. The interactive parts gave fans a unique chance to meet their favorite artists, which made the festival more personal and enjoyable.

Fans around the world can watch the live broadcasts of these exciting events on SBS, helping to keep the festival popular. The 2025 summer edition, taking place from July 26 to July 27, will continue the tradition of musical performances at SBS Gayo Daejeon and remain an important event in the K-pop calendar.

