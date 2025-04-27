“Jungkook is the standard” — Fans react as pop music critic cites BTS idol’s solo success as blueprint for K-pop’s global rise amid industry struggles

On April 22, 2025, South Korea’s Hankyoreh Newspaper reported that pop music expert Lim Hee-yoon believes BTS' Jungkook’s solo success could help guide K-pop through its current struggles.

According to the same publication, the BTS member's breakout as an independent act, especially in markets like the United States and the United Kingdom, is being spotlighted as a potential reference point for how the industry can reposition itself globally.

“The K-pop industry, which grew mainly through fandoms with unrealistic visuals, is now clearly seeing its limits in the global market,” and “We need to fundamentally think about how we can become popular in the English-speaking world, the birthplace of pop, like BTS Jungkook’s solo case," the critic Lim Hee-yoon asserted.

Kim Yoon-ji, a senior researcher at the Overseas Economic Research Institute of the Export-Import Bank of Korea, also said that the K-pop niche is facing its first big sales decline in a decade. It is reportedly driven by inactive top stars and shrinking overseas demand.

As stated by the media outlet, entertainment labels are shifting focus to the U.S., where Jungkook has made notable inroads. Corporate disputes like HYBE’s clash with Min Hee-jin over NewJeans' contract have allegedly deepened industry strain. Commentators view this phase as a chance to pivot toward live showcases and creative licensing models.

Fans have quickly reacted with excitement in response to the BTS' maknae's mention. An X user commented:

"Jungkook is the standard."

Fans are praising the 27-year-old as the true "king" of K-pop, saying he alone can rescue the industry.

"When the Korean industry knows and is certain that the reason for its exit and rescue from its crisis is one person and no one else, and he is Jungkook, the only one then you will know who is the real king of the industry🥇👑🥵🔥✨," a fan remarked.

"Jungkook paved the way. No hate but we have to accept that Jungkook really dominates western music industry, others tried it too but none came close to Jungkook. Maybe a destiny? Jk is destined to be a global pop superstar, i guess 🥰🥰," a viewer mentioned.

"Real words right here. Jungkook huge solo album is with no doubts legendary and the sales speak so loud! Our organic global pop star, everyone!," a person noted.

Many said that the whole Korean music scene is riding "on his shoulders."

"Jungkook paved the way by charting his own unique path yet was roundly and unjustly criticized while those who followed received praise," a netizen said.

"Can you believe they are waiting for Jungkook to save an entire industry?? and he's so impactful I just know everybody will be turning in once he comes back lol," a user shared.

"Whole kr’s music industry on his shoulders and we’re not supposed to call him the main pop boy okaaaaaay," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook’s solo work reaches global benchmarks ahead of military enlistment

BTS' Jungkook began his mandatory enlistment in December 2023, putting a pause on individual promotions. His return to public activity is scheduled for mid-2025. Before his service, he launched a series of solo releases that achieved notable rankings and digital milestones worldwide.

He entered the individual limelight in July 2023 with the song Seven ft. U.S. rapper Latto. The track launched at No. 1 on both the Global 200 and Billboard Hot 100 lists, making Jungkook the first Korean soloist to premiere atop both rankings simultaneously. On Spotify, Seven broke records, becoming the quickest song by a Korean soloist to exceed one billion plays.

On November 3, 2023, Jungkook dropped Golden, his first complete solo record. The album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2, the highest position ever reached by a Korean solo act upon debut. It remained in the rankings for 16 weeks straight.

BTS' Jungkook is titled 2025's Topmost K-pop Star in an official poll by the Korean Ministry of Culture. He secured sixth position overall, making him the highest-placed K-pop performer and the third-leading solo artist, after PSY and IU.

