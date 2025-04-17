Hybe and Min Hee-jin legal battle grows as court merges shareholders and 26 Billion KRW put option lawsuits

The ongoing legal dispute between Hybe and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has entered a new phase, with the court agreeing to merge two key lawsuits into a joint trial. According to a report by South Korean media outlet Kbizoom, the Seoul Central District Court announced that it will concurrently hear two related lawsuits involving Hybe and Min Hee-jin.

One of these includes Hybe's case seeking confirmation of the termination of a shareholders' agreement. The other is Min Hee-jin's lawsuit demanding payment under a 26 billion KRW (approx. $18.3 million USD) put option claim.

Min Hee-jin's shareholder dispute with Hybe heads to joint review as court upholds ADOR's injunction against NewJeans members

At the heart of this dispute, as Kbizoom reports, lies the shareholder agreement that granted Min Hee-jin a 5-year tenure as ADOR's CEO and internal director. This agreement includes a put option allowing her to sell a significant portion of her shares to Hybe.

The put option permits Min to sell 13.5% of her 18% stake in ADOR under specified terms. According to the outlet, Min exercised this right in November 2024, shortly after announcing her resignation from her director post. However, Hybe argues that her actions breach the agreement.

This has prompted them to initiate a lawsuit seeking judicial confirmation that the shareholder contract has already been terminated. Min Hee-jin's legal team counters that the contract remains in effect, thereby validating her right to exercise the put option.

During the second hearing on April 17, the court reviewed both parties' positions. Min's lawyers emphasized that her claim for the put option payment is based on the assumption that the contract is still valid. Additionally, according to Kbizoom, they stated that the two lawsuits, while related, involve different timelines, parties, and legal premises.

The umbrella company's counsel argued that both sides assert termination of the agreement but for different reasons and at different times. They stressed the importance of determining who is at fault, as it directly influences the validity of either termination claim.

The court concludes that, since both lawsuits are intertwined, a joint review will ensure a more comprehensive examination. Both sides have agreed to the merged proceedings. The next hearing is scheduled for June 12 at 2:10 PM.

Separately, in a related injunction ruling, the court has recently upheld ADOR's request to restrict NewJeans members from pursuing solo or advertising activities outside of the agency. Although the members filed an appeal on March 21, it was rejected on April 16. The case has now been escalated to a higher court for further review.

As the legal proceedings continue, the outcome of these cases is expected to influence the respective stakes of Hybe and Min Hee-jin in ADOR. It can also shape the future direction of NewJeans. With both sides firmly holding their ground, all eyes are on the court's decision.

