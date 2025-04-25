“Golden maknae for a reason” – Internet celebrates as BTS’ Jungkook's hits 14 years since Big Hit discovery, hailing his record-breaking solo run

On April 25, 2025, X account @TheePopCore shared that today commemorates 14 years since BTS’ Jungkook was spotted by Big Hit Entertainment. Since then, the K-pop idol has emerged as a prominent solo act in the global music scene, setting several industry benchmarks.

Reports indicate that he holds the distinction of being the most recognized solo performer in K-pop, having garnered numerous accolades. His solo release, Seven, debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Jungkook also became the first Korean solo artist to appear on the FIFA World Cup stage.

Fans marked the anniversary with messages reflecting on his professional journey, noting the growth he has achieved since his initial appearance in 2011 as a trainee.

"Golden maknae for a reason 🤧," an X user commented.

Data from music platforms confirms Jungkook has surpassed 9 billion plays across digital services. His track Seven currently stands as the highest-streamed song by any Asian artist on Spotify.

It also earned him a Billboard chart sweep, topping the Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S. lists at the same time, a first for an Asian solo performer. Online, Jungkook’s name generates the highest number of hashtags across leading social channels.

"There’s literally no Asian Soloist as big & as popular as Jungkook. GOAT OF KPOP indeed," a fan remarked.

"14 years ago he got scouted now he’s the blueprint every milestone you can think of he’s already done it and set new standards as he goes for others to follow all while making it look effortless and to think he’s just getting started the world is not ready for his comeback," a viewer said.

"THATS OUR GLOBAL GIANT POP STAR! Seeing him growing like this really fills my heart with pride! I’m so grateful for him ❤️," a person shared.

The love kept pouring for the star:

"14 yrs is no joke.He's has contributed to BTS' Music in a very special way.His incredible talent & impeccable vocals are to die for... His personality and aura his is introduction. WE LOVE YOU JK 💕," a netizen wrote.

"Most successful Solo Artist in the world within the least period," a user n0ted.

"He is the best and deserves every achievement and accolade," another fan aaded.

Jungkook joined BTS when he was just 13 years old

At just 13 years old, Jeon Jung-kook entered Big Hit Entertainment after appearing in regional auditions for the TV program Superstar K. Although he didn’t move forward in the competition, he was approached by seven different talent agencies following his audition in Daegu.

The 27-year-old selected Big Hit after watching a stage act by RM, who was training there at the time and would later become the frontman of BTS. Jungkook began training with the company later that year.

BTS entered the spotlight on June 13, 2013, with their debut album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Jungkook was then introduced as the youngest member of the lineup and took on the role of lead vocalist in the group.

BTS' Jungkook entered South Korea’s compulsory military duty on December 12. The South Korean artist will return on June 11, 2025.

