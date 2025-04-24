“Beyond proud” — Fans cheer as BTS Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ becomes longest-charting Asian solo song globally with 92-week streak on Billboard

On April 23, 2025, South Korean outlet Star News reported that BTS vocalist Jungkook’s track Seven, featuring Latto, reached a historic achievement. The song clinched its position as the longest-running Asian individual release ever on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excluding U.S. charts.

As of this week, the track remains firm at spot 133 on the Billboard Global 200, clocking in an impressive 91 weeks straight on the list. Meanwhile, it sits at #77 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, extending its run to 92 weeks. Celebrating the milestone, one fan shared:

"I am beyond proud!!! Congratulations Jungkook!!! 💜🎉"

Many are celebrating BTS member's success and expressing their admiration for him as a global pop sensation.

"KOREA’s LOVED BOY JUNGKOOK 🙌🔥," a fan remarked.

"THE BIGGEST ASIAN SOLOIST JUNGKOOK 🔥 ," a viewer said.

"HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK," a person shared.

Moreover, Seven maintains chart presence, reaching rank 79 on Spotify’s 'Weekly Top Song Global' for April 11–17, 2025. The single has also broken records, hitting a remarkable 2.319 billion plays on Spotify.

The track previously broke records on Spotify by becoming the fastest song ever to cross 100 million, 900 million, 1 billion, and 1.1 billion plays. More fan reactions read:

"Jungkook Congratulations To You My Love &You Are The Most Successful Asian k-SOLOIST In The World &You Are Main Pop Boy & Huge Global PopStar 👑🥇🌟🔥👏✨," a netizen mentioned.

"Congratulations Jungkook! This is only the beginning," a user noted.

"THE MAIN GLOBAL POP BOY THINGS 🔥," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook's album, GOLDEN, smashes streaming records worldwide

BTS' Jungkook's saw his solo record GOLDEN secure the 64th spot on the Worldwide Weekly Album Chart. The album has now charted for 76 weeks, setting a new benchmark for albums by Asian solo performers.

Additionally, Jungkook earned the 186th position on the 'Weekly Top Artist Global' chart, marking his 99th week on the list (from April 11-17). GOLDEN has reached 5.4 billion streams, setting a new high for an album by an Asian solo artist on the platform.

Right now, the GOLDEN: The Moments exhibit showcase, celebrating the singer's solo record, is happening at 30 Wall Street, and it’ll be open from April 11 to May 11, 2025.

It includes performance outfits, microphones used during shows, and the honors he has accomplished. It also highlights exclusive content tied to the making of GOLDEN.

Attendees can delve into behind-the-scenes imagery that gives a detailed look at Jungkook’s evolution as an independent artist. A special section invites visitors to write personal notes, which will be delivered directly to the 27-year-old after the exhibition concludes.

BTS' Jungkook reportedly might be gearing up for a world solo tour, as a Ticketmaster listing hints at dates from October 2025 to January 2026. Fans’ excitement is building, especially with rumors of a Mexico City stop at the 65K-seater Estadio GNP Seguros. However, they are holding out for confirmation from BigHit Music.

