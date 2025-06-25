“Self made artist”- Fans react as BTS j-hope’s ‘Killin’ It Girl’ debuts at #40 on Billboard Hot 100, breaks record for most entries by a K-Pop soloist

On June 24, 2025, BTS’ j-hope made a noteworthy debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with his latest single Killin’ It Girl, entering at No. 40. This marks his highest-charting solo entry on the chart, surpassing his previous record with On The Street. With this achievement, he now holds the title of the K-pop soloist with the most entries on Billboard Hot 100, surpassing BIGBANG’s G-Dragon with a total of eight entries.

Here are the highest-charting K-pop songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2025:

Killin’ It Girl – j-hope Mona Lisa – j-hope Sweet Dreams – j-hope Born Again – Lisa

Additionally, Killin’ It Girl debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales, making the BTS star the only Asian artist with the most No. 1s on the chart in 2025. The track also ranked #3 on the Billboard 200 and #2 on the Billboard-exclusive US Chart, highlighting its impact across multiple charts of one of the world's most influential music platforms.

They took to social media to celebrate j-hope's continued solo success, expressing pride in his achievements.

"self-made artist," a fan wrote on X.

"Hobi you really deserve it, for all the effort you put in..CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BEST!!" a fan exclaimed.

"And if he released a 4th song he would own the list," a fan pointed out the above list.

"JHOPE THE KING YOU AREEE," a fan remarked enthusiastically.

Some other fans commented on the same, even labelling him "multi-talented King."

"Jhope, you're killing it, boy" a fan coined.

"Highest entry by Asian act in 2025. Honestly well deserved. Song so good," a fan praised.

"See what happens when you make good music," another fan remarked.

j-hope’s Killin’ It Girl featuring GloRilla continues to dominate 10 days after release

Released on June 13, 2025, Killin’ It Girl featuring American rapper GloRilla marked a double celebration for fans as the track dropped on BTS' 12th anniversary, making the day even more memorable. The music video was released just hours before the first encore concert of HOPE ON THE STREET's finale, adding to the excitement.

Within just 43 minutes, the music video crossed one million views, making it the fastest K-pop music video of the year to hit that milestone. It broke the previous record held by BLACKPINK’s Jennie, whose LIKE JENNIE reached the mark in one hour and 22 minutes.

In a fun twist, during the Stationhead listening party, j-hope cheekily revealed that he wanted bandmates Namjoon and Jin to take on the Killin’ It Girl dance challenge. Given the song’s bold and explicit vibe and the fact that Hobi appears shirtless in the music video, fans found his choice of RM and Jin—known for their more reserved styles—particularly hilarious.

However, it was Jimin who stepped up instead. On June 24, 2025, he posted his version of the challenge on Instagram, earning praise from fans and even from Hobi himself. To top it off, there was a brief cameo by the youngest BTS member, Jungkook, delighting fans even more.

Even after 10 days, Killin’ It Girl is still the talk of the town. Fans of the K-pop group are eagerly looking forward to what’s next from all the members.

