"Using her free will right": Fans go feral as Killin' It Girl female dancer, Alyssa Santos, blows flying kiss to BTS j-hope at recent MCountdown stage

On Thursday, June 19, BTS' j-hope's performance of his latest track, Killin' It Girl, at Mnet's M Countdown was released on the K-pop channel's official YouTube page. Following the same, many fans were thrilled about the performance as both the choreography and the track have currently been going viral on the internet.

Particularly about the choreography, people have been in love with the chemistry between BTS' j-hope and one of the female dancers for the song, Alyssa Santos. As fans continue to gush over the two, their recent interaction at the M Countdown has many further obsessing over the duo.

Towards the end of the song, the two came together for a choreographed part where the dancer raises j-hope's head with her finger. As they finished executing the step, Alyssa blew a kiss to the idol, making fans go feral. Following this, fans have not only hyped up the duo but also talked about how they were beyond impressed with Alyssa's charisma and stage presence.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"She’s using her free will right."

"I actually screamed when she did that," said a fan on X.

"ISTG HER INTERPRETATION MAKES THE CHOREO EVEN MORE EFFECTIVE IM GONNA DIE THANK YOU ALYSSA," added another fan.

"I WISH I WAS HOBI, i wanna a flying kiss from alyssa," commented a netizen.

More fans continued to swoon over the female dancer, Alyssa Santos, and her chemistry with BTS' j-hope.

"She is so fine idk where they found her but I am glad they did," stated a fan.

"Why is this clip so hot," added an X user.

"I seriously need her to be in every choreography from now on. The chemistry she has with Hobi on stage is amazing," said a netizen.

"Dear alyssaa you should've given that to us," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope's recent solo activities

BTS' j-hope or Jung Ho-seok was discharged from his mandatory military service in October 2024. Following the same, the idol slowly began to resume his activities in the industry. In the same month after his discharge, he threw the first pitch at the second game of 2024 Korean Game series between KIA Tigers and Samsung Lions.

In November 2024, the idol also attended the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Flagship in Seoul. For the rest of the year, the idol's public apperances were majorly limited to his Weverse livestreams and radio show interviews. Around January 2025, the idol announced his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE.

The world tour was kickstarted on February 28, 2025, and made several stops across the globe such as Bangkok, Osaka, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Macau, and more. The tour was recently concluded on June 14 with his final concert at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Additionally, the idol also put forth a few solo tracks in the months of 2025.

The tracks he released between the months of January and March 2025 are LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel, and MONA LISA. Most recently, on June 13, the idol rolled out his latest single, Killin' It Girl feat. GloRilla.

